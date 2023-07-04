Happy Independence Day! It's the 247th anniversary of 13th upstarts telling the big boss to stick it -- and then backing it up. Kind of like A&M vs. the NCAA, come to think of it.

Evan Stewart may get a lot of single coverage in 2024.

1. This may be A&M's best wideout recruiting class ever.

Adding Cam Coleman to go with 4-stars Jaylan Hornsby, Dre'lon Miller and Debron Gatling gives the Aggies an absolutely loaded group. Coleman should end up a 5-star and if Miller has a good season, he could too. Regardless, we're looking at an elite group. All are fast, physical and have good hands. I honestly don't think A&M has ever had a recruiting class of receivers like this one.

2. It may not be done yet.

A&M is absolutely enamored with the blistering speed of Ernest Campbell, who would be one of the fastest players in college football right now. Micah Hudson is a heavy Texas Tech lean, but he's visited A&M recently and that was enough to hold off a commitment to Tech -- at least for the moment. But if he wants in, he's a take regardless. Same with Ryan Wingo, who is supposed to visit at the end of the month. Could they seriously get a fifth 4-star or a 5-star? Stranger things have definitely happened.

3. If these guys are legit, pick your poison in 2024

Barring transfers, which will almost surely happen, A&M's 2024 wideout room could consist of Evan Stewart, Noah Thomas, Jahdae Walker, Jordan Anthony, Micah Tease, Raymond Cottrell, Cam Coleman, Debron Gatling, Dre'lon Miller and Jaylan Hornsby. That's a group of eight 4-stars, a 5-star and a guy who averaged more than 20 yards a catch at the D-II level last year. In other words, serious talent. So how do you deal with it? For one thing, it'll be tough to double someone. That would mean, if I'm right, a lot of single coverage for Evan Stewart in his junior season. Same for Noah Thomas. And, if you're backing off because you're afraid of the deep ball, what's that going to do for Donovan Green in the middle of the field?

4. Craig cooking on the recruiting trail

This is why Daymeune Craig sticks on the coaching staff in some capacity or other. He can recruit. He was in early on Cam Coleman, worked extremely hard to get Dre'lon Miller, went up to New Jersey with Elijah Robinson to get Jaylan Hornsby and went over to Georgia to get Debron Gatling. That's a pretty awesome haul, clearly, and A&M may not be done at receiver just yet. He's gotten criticism in the past, but he deserves his due just as much.

5. Don't ignore people complaining about NIL, but know the facts too

A&M didn't get Cam Coleman's commitment just because of NIL. Now, let's be clear: NIL is now part of every big time recruitment and will be moving forward. But A&M offered Coleman first. He has family in both College Station and Houston. A&M worked extremely hard to land him. Those are all truths that should not be overlooked. And as for the people whining about A&M and NIL: my advice is to enjoy the tears. NIL is not cheating. It is the cost of doing business in a high-stakes game. If they can't play, too bad. Enjoy being the Joneses.

6. What about linebacker?

A&M''s haul there does not exactly suck either. So far, they have Tristan Jernigan, Jordan Lockhart and Tyanthony Smith, and that's a really nice class under normal circumstances. But Deebo Atkins, another 4-star, is still out there and I would futurecast him to A&M if I could (he's still technically committed to LSU). That would mean three 4-stars (Smith, Lockhart, Atkins) and a really productive 3-star. That's how you rebuild a linebacker room in a hurry.

7. That seems good

After A&M picked up the commitment of QB Miles O'Neill on June 14, A&M was ranked 35th in the Rivals rankings. Less than three weeks later, A&M is now eighth and has more than doubled its commit total. This is one of the most productive two weeks that I can ever recall on the recruiting front.

8. There's still more out there

I mentioned Deebo Atkins in #6, but he's not the only recruit to watch over the next couple of weeks. Ernest Campbell, Blake Ivy, Myles Davis and Terry Bussey are all possible commits in the near future. Bussey and Ivy are strong A&M leans, and Campbell appears to be as well. Davis has strong competition from Texas and USC (both of whom seem to be A&M's major foes this recruiting cycle), but I like A&M's chances with him.

9. Can this be a top 5 class?

Yes, it definitely can be the way things are going. If A&M hits on the guys mentioned in point 8, they're right there. Getting someone like 5-star Colin Simmons would certainly help the cause; I don't think that's likely, but its also not impossible. At this point in the 2022 cycle, there was no way Walter Nolen was coming to A&M, or Evan Stewart. Things change.

10. Not bad, kid