1. Our Texas90 Holiday Charity is set, and it's for one of our own. I've known Casey Becker now for the better part of a decade, and the whole time, he's been fighting brain cancer. But it's gone from a benign tumor to a grade 4 Glioblastoma brain tumor. Sadly, the survival time for someone with such a tumor is short. But he's young, he's strong and he has faith. He has a beautiful wife and three young kids. What he doesn't have is the financial support something this draining requires, and that's where we can step in. Their GoFundMe is set up here and progress is being made. But we, as a group (and with the help of people we know) can really make a difference. Casey's got a lot on his plate that he has to face alone. This is one thing he shouldn't have to.

2. No complaints here about leaving the game Saturday. It's been a long time since I've been as cold as I was Saturday. Even in the press box, it was freezing. When I went down to the field, the combination of the rain, wind and cold had me shaking within a matter of minutes (and that did not do wonders for my shoulder). I've heard people gripe that the 12th Man should be there and stand all the time, but that's as bad a set of weather conditions that I can recall at Kyle Field. Since I'm not a big fan of pneumonia, I'll give other people a pass if they are of like mind.

3. I have been to games that were close to as miserable. I did not go to the Snow Bowl in Shreveport, but I was at the Liberty Bowl in Memphis in 2014 and that was unbearably cold. The press box there was so bad that the windows fogged up, so they opened the windows. When it was 5 degrees out. So it was just as good to go down on the field.

There have been a lot of ridiculously hot games at Kyle. Fresno State in 2003 or 2004 or whenever it was was one; Texas Tech in 2002 and 2000 were both brutal.

And I've been to another miserable, rainy and windy game. The 1992 NFC Divisional Playoff between the Redskins and Atlanta Falcons. And when you talk about field conditions, there's no comparison. Kyle Field came out a whole lot better than RFK.