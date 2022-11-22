10 Things for Tuesday, sponsored by JFQ Lending
1. Our Texas90 Holiday Charity is set, and it's for one of our own. I've known Casey Becker now for the better part of a decade, and the whole time, he's been fighting brain cancer. But it's gone from a benign tumor to a grade 4 Glioblastoma brain tumor. Sadly, the survival time for someone with such a tumor is short. But he's young, he's strong and he has faith. He has a beautiful wife and three young kids. What he doesn't have is the financial support something this draining requires, and that's where we can step in. Their GoFundMe is set up here and progress is being made. But we, as a group (and with the help of people we know) can really make a difference. Casey's got a lot on his plate that he has to face alone. This is one thing he shouldn't have to.
2. No complaints here about leaving the game Saturday. It's been a long time since I've been as cold as I was Saturday. Even in the press box, it was freezing. When I went down to the field, the combination of the rain, wind and cold had me shaking within a matter of minutes (and that did not do wonders for my shoulder). I've heard people gripe that the 12th Man should be there and stand all the time, but that's as bad a set of weather conditions that I can recall at Kyle Field. Since I'm not a big fan of pneumonia, I'll give other people a pass if they are of like mind.
3. I have been to games that were close to as miserable. I did not go to the Snow Bowl in Shreveport, but I was at the Liberty Bowl in Memphis in 2014 and that was unbearably cold. The press box there was so bad that the windows fogged up, so they opened the windows. When it was 5 degrees out. So it was just as good to go down on the field.
There have been a lot of ridiculously hot games at Kyle. Fresno State in 2003 or 2004 or whenever it was was one; Texas Tech in 2002 and 2000 were both brutal.
And I've been to another miserable, rainy and windy game. The 1992 NFC Divisional Playoff between the Redskins and Atlanta Falcons. And when you talk about field conditions, there's no comparison. Kyle Field came out a whole lot better than RFK.
And I still have my seat cushion. The guy in front of me was a Cowboys fan (I know, it makes no sense) and left early, so I threw his.
4. The FCS portal is open. I would encourage you guys to check out the Rivals portal site here, because things are already interesting. I don't know how seriously some of these guys will be considered, but when I see all-conference defensive backs and linemen, I would think you have to at least take a look.
5. The FBS portal hasn't gotten going yet, but some folks are preparing to go in. A&M's Donell Harris is the only Aggie known to be going in so far, but I don't think the defender was going to get a chance to restart his career here. So he's doing what he has to. One guy who is going on that I'd be interested in is Alabama RB Trey Sanders, who got stuck in a -- all together now -- logjam in Tuscaloosa. If A&M loses a back or two, he would be a good fit to go with Le'Veon Moss and whoever else is back there next season.
6. Positions the portal could be useful for: I'd be looking for a left tackle, a corner, a couple of linebackers, a running back, a couple of wideouts and, possibly, a quarterback. That list could change as we see what changes with the makeup of the current roster.
7. The Aggies need to hold onto their own. Not just in the portal, but with the '23 class. It's not very large, but there's some big-time talent still in that group. And you know there are going to be other programs looking to pounce. The positive thing so far is the Aggies look like they're going to get the last shot at some of these guys, having them in right before early signing.
8. One additional visitor. New Orleans De La Salle 4-star OL Caden Jones will make his official visit Dec. 16-18. A 4-star tackle? That should be a major priority for Jimbo Fisher, no matter what happens with the position coach.
9. Jaylon preparing to jet? To be clear on this, I haven't heard anything about Jaylon Jones planning on announcing for the NFL Draft after this season. But I can tell you that he's gotten a ton of attention for his play since he's come back from injuries earlier in the season. He has given up a total of 8 catches for 81 yards and no scores this year. Ironically, he's given up more than one catch in just two games: Miami and last weekend against UMass. Of course, the two catches allowed last weekend went for a total of 9 yards. When you look at a player of his size, who has made such a major jump in terms of overall pass coverage, it's easy to see why the NFL would be hoping he leaves early.
10. Happy Thanksgiving. Self-explanatory.