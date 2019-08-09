30 players, 30 days: 2019 could mean pressure for Small
AggieYell.com continues its list of the 30 players most important to Texas A&M's 2019 success with number 18, placekicker Seth Small.
Class: Sophomore
Height/Weight: 5-foot-11, 205 pounds
2018 stats: 20-28, long of 52 in field goal attempts; 40-40 PATs
What the Aggies are hoping from him in 2019: To lock down the placekicker job, which will not be an easy task. Freshman Caden Davis has a huge leg and booms his kicks, outdoing even Small’s impressive efforts. But consistency, which Small lacked last year when forced into duty, is key. So far in fall camp, Small has been consistently hitting his field goal attempts, while Davis has missed several times.
Why he’s number 18 on the list: The Aggies were in a lot of close games last year, and this year’s schedule makes it very likely they will be again in 2019. Some of them may come down to the foot of their kicker, which makes him very important. If Small holds on and wins the job, he could be thrust into situations that could make or break a promising season.
Don't miss out on a great deal!
Rivals.com, like Texas A&M, has teamed up with Adidas. And, to celebrate the return of football, we have a fantastic deal for new annual subscribers to AggieYell.com!
Join today, get 25% off a yearly subscription AND get a $75 e-card to use at the Adidas store! All the details you need are here.