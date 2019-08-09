Class: Sophomore

Height/Weight: 5-foot-11, 205 pounds

2018 stats: 20-28, long of 52 in field goal attempts; 40-40 PATs

What the Aggies are hoping from him in 2019: To lock down the placekicker job, which will not be an easy task. Freshman Caden Davis has a huge leg and booms his kicks, outdoing even Small’s impressive efforts. But consistency, which Small lacked last year when forced into duty, is key. So far in fall camp, Small has been consistently hitting his field goal attempts, while Davis has missed several times.

Why he’s number 18 on the list: The Aggies were in a lot of close games last year, and this year’s schedule makes it very likely they will be again in 2019. Some of them may come down to the foot of their kicker, which makes him very important. If Small holds on and wins the job, he could be thrust into situations that could make or break a promising season.



