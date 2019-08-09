News More News
{{ timeAgo('2019-08-09 11:34:38 -0500') }} football Edit

30 players, 30 days: 2019 could mean pressure for Small

Mark Passwaters • AggieYell
@mbpRivals
Publisher

AggieYell.com continues its list of the 30 players most important to Texas A&M's 2019 success with number 18, placekicker Seth Small. 

Sezzfgytr6m15oms8od8
Seth Small will have to be at his best to hold off Caden Davis.

Class: Sophomore

Height/Weight: 5-foot-11, 205 pounds

2018 stats: 20-28, long of 52 in field goal attempts; 40-40 PATs

What the Aggies are hoping from him in 2019: To lock down the placekicker job, which will not be an easy task. Freshman Caden Davis has a huge leg and booms his kicks, outdoing even Small’s impressive efforts. But consistency, which Small lacked last year when forced into duty, is key. So far in fall camp, Small has been consistently hitting his field goal attempts, while Davis has missed several times.

Why he’s number 18 on the list: The Aggies were in a lot of close games last year, and this year’s schedule makes it very likely they will be again in 2019. Some of them may come down to the foot of their kicker, which makes him very important. If Small holds on and wins the job, he could be thrust into situations that could make or break a promising season.


Don't miss out on a great deal!

Iscwzit3opdot8jtzanw

Rivals.com, like Texas A&M, has teamed up with Adidas. And, to celebrate the return of football, we have a fantastic deal for new annual subscribers to AggieYell.com!

Join today, get 25% off a yearly subscription AND get a $75 e-card to use at the Adidas store! All the details you need are here.

trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}