30 players, 30 days: Prater sees new opportunity
AggieYell.com's look at the 30 players most important to Texas A&M football's success in 2019 continues with number 22, offensive lineman Colton Prater.
Class: Senior
Height/Weight: 6-foot-4, 298 pounds
2018 stats: played in all 13 games, no starts
What the Aggies are hoping for in 2019: To at least be the primary backup at right guard and center, if he doesn’t start. A&M needs to figure out who their guards are, and Prater is the most experienced candidate.
Why he’s number 22 on the list: After hardly playing at all the last two seasons, Prater seems to have new life under offensive line Josh Henson. Prater’s versatility made him valuable the last couple of years, but now they need someone to take over at right guard. If he’s able to fill that void and perform well, it will be a shot in the arm to the offensive line.
Not an annual subscriber? Check this out!
Rivals.com, like Texas A&M, has teamed up with Adidas. And, to celebrate the return of football, we have a fantastic deal for new annual subscribers to AggieYell.com!
Join today, get 25% off a yearly subscription AND get a $75 e-card to use at the Adidas store!
You can get all the details and sign up information here.