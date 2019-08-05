Class: Senior

Height/Weight: 6-foot-4, 298 pounds

2018 stats: played in all 13 games, no starts

What the Aggies are hoping for in 2019: To at least be the primary backup at right guard and center, if he doesn’t start. A&M needs to figure out who their guards are, and Prater is the most experienced candidate.

Why he’s number 22 on the list: After hardly playing at all the last two seasons, Prater seems to have new life under offensive line Josh Henson. Prater’s versatility made him valuable the last couple of years, but now they need someone to take over at right guard. If he’s able to fill that void and perform well, it will be a shot in the arm to the offensive line.



