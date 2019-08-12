Class: Sophomore

Height/Weight: 6-foot-4, 325 pounds

2018 stats: 14 tackles, 1 TFL; freshman All-SEC

What the Aggies are hoping for from him in 2019: To replace Daylon Mack in the starting lineup at defensive tackle. After playing end last year, Brown has bulked up but retained his quickness. Now big and strong enough to take on double teams and fast enough to get through them, Brown brings a unique element to the center of the A&M defensive line.

Why he’s number 15 on the list: Mack was a disruptive force on the Aggie front line last year and helped A&M become one of the top run defenses. Brown has shown the potential to pick up right where Mack left off. He’s holding off a very talented junior in Jaden Peevy for the starting job and has been tough to block all summer. If he plays at that level consistently, the Aggies will once again be tough to run on.



