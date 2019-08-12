30 players, 30 days: Brown settles in at DT
AggieYell.com's list of the 30 players most important to Texas A&M football's success in 2019 continues with number 15, defensive tackle Bobby Brown.
Class: Sophomore
Height/Weight: 6-foot-4, 325 pounds
2018 stats: 14 tackles, 1 TFL; freshman All-SEC
What the Aggies are hoping for from him in 2019: To replace Daylon Mack in the starting lineup at defensive tackle. After playing end last year, Brown has bulked up but retained his quickness. Now big and strong enough to take on double teams and fast enough to get through them, Brown brings a unique element to the center of the A&M defensive line.
Why he’s number 15 on the list: Mack was a disruptive force on the Aggie front line last year and helped A&M become one of the top run defenses. Brown has shown the potential to pick up right where Mack left off. He’s holding off a very talented junior in Jaden Peevy for the starting job and has been tough to block all summer. If he plays at that level consistently, the Aggies will once again be tough to run on.
Don't miss out on a great deal!
Rivals.com, like Texas A&M, has teamed up with Adidas. And, to celebrate the return of football, we have a fantastic deal for new annual subscribers to AggieYell.com!
Join today, get 25% off a yearly subscription AND get a $75 e-card to use at the Adidas store!
You can get all the details and sign up information here.