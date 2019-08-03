30 players, 30 days: has Elam's time finally arrived?
AggieYell.com's look at the 30 players most important to Texas A&M football's success in 2019 continues with #24, nickel Roney Elam.
Class: Redshirt senior
Height/Weight: 6-foot-2, 195 pounds
2018 stats: 12 tackles, 2 passes broken up in 13 games (1 start)
What the Aggies are hoping for in 2019: For Elam to take over as the starting nickel. He saw an increasing amount of playing time as 2018 went on and registered a career-high 6 tackles in the blowout bowl win over N.C. State. He was primarily used in passing situations; now, the coaching wants him to be an every-down option..
Why he's number 24 on the list: A&M really needs a solid nickel back to replace Deshawn Capers-Smith, and Elam seems like the clear favorite for that job. If he can provide consistently good play as Capers-Smith did last year -- and as he did when given the chance -- the Aggie defense will be improved. Nickel is a key part of Mike Elko's defense, and having a solid veteran in that role would be a big plus.
