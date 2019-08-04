30 players, 30 days: Hocker gets another shot to start
AggieYell.com's series on the 30 players most important to Texas A&M's success in 2019 continues with number 23, guard Jared Hocker.
Class: Junior
Height/Weight: 6-foot-5, 323 pounds
2018 stats: started the first games before season-ending injury
What the Aggies are hoping for in 2019: For Hocker to not only take his starting job back, to improve his play. The line improved when Keaton Sutherland moved in at left guard in 2018.
Why he's number 23 on the list: Hocker is big, tough and brings some starting experience to the interior line. A&M needs more than a brawler, they need a high-quality one. Tank Jenkins is the backup at left guard and is competing for the spot, so if Hocker wins the job, he will have earned it.
