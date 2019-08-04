Class: Junior

Height/Weight: 6-foot-5, 323 pounds

2018 stats: started the first games before season-ending injury

What the Aggies are hoping for in 2019: For Hocker to not only take his starting job back, to improve his play. The line improved when Keaton Sutherland moved in at left guard in 2018.

Why he's number 23 on the list: Hocker is big, tough and brings some starting experience to the interior line. A&M needs more than a brawler, they need a high-quality one. Tank Jenkins is the backup at left guard and is competing for the spot, so if Hocker wins the job, he will have earned it.