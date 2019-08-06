Class: Junior

Height/Weight: 6-foot-1, 195 pounds

2018 stats: 27 tackles in 10 games

What the Aggies are hoping for in 2019: Something a whole lot closer to his performance in the second half of 2017. Tucker had a poor 2018, allowing far too many big plays, missing a lot of tackles and going for highlight reel hits instead of properly tackling (which frequently backfired). He lost his job to Larry Pryor at mid-season, but go it back before the Gator Bowl. Now, he'll have to fend off Pryor and two talented freshman to keep it.

Why he's number 21 on the list: The Aggies have to have a better secondary this year if they are to beat their win total from last year. Tucker was a liability in 2018, but he's also one of the veterans of the group. The coaching staff would like to see him step up and secure his starting job -- or they'll likely be forced to put Brian Williams or Demani Richardson on the field quickly.