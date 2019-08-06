News More News
{{ timeAgo('2019-08-06 13:01:11 -0500') }} football Edit

30 players, 30 days: Tucker fighting to keep his job

Mark Passwaters • AggieYell
@mbpRivals
Publisher

AggieYell.com's list of the 30 players most important to Texas A&M's success in 2019 continues with number 21, safety Derrick Tucker.

Chku7ilmijcppsqoj1hk
After regressing last year, Derrick Tucker's hold on his job is perilous at best.

Class: Junior

Height/Weight: 6-foot-1, 195 pounds

2018 stats: 27 tackles in 10 games

What the Aggies are hoping for in 2019: Something a whole lot closer to his performance in the second half of 2017. Tucker had a poor 2018, allowing far too many big plays, missing a lot of tackles and going for highlight reel hits instead of properly tackling (which frequently backfired). He lost his job to Larry Pryor at mid-season, but go it back before the Gator Bowl. Now, he'll have to fend off Pryor and two talented freshman to keep it.

Why he's number 21 on the list: The Aggies have to have a better secondary this year if they are to beat their win total from last year. Tucker was a liability in 2018, but he's also one of the veterans of the group. The coaching staff would like to see him step up and secure his starting job -- or they'll likely be forced to put Brian Williams or Demani Richardson on the field quickly.

Not an annual subscriber? Then don't miss this great offer!

Kbbopiia1ry9fvwmatx2

Rivals.com, like Texas A&M, has teamed up with Adidas. And, to celebrate the return of football, we have a fantastic deal for new annual subscribers to AggieYell.com!

Join today, get 25% off a yearly subscription AND get a $75 e-card to use at the Adidas store!

You can get all the details and sign up information here.

trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}