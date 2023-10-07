5 Alabama Players You Need to Know
With the Aggies (4-1, 2-0 SEC) and Alabama (4-1, 2-0 SEC) facing off for first place in the SEC West Saturday afternoon, here are five members of the Crimson Tide you need to know:
1. QB Jalen Milroe
2023 stats: 54-78, 838 yards, 6 TD, 3 INT; 49 carries, 149 yards (3.9 YPC), 4 TD
Milroe, from Katy Tompkins, made his first career start against A&M last in Tuscaloosa. This will be his fifth start overall, and only his second on the road. Milroe's speed makes him a true threat in the running game; an inconsistent passer, his best throws are deep balls, and he has hit a number of those this season. He's not Tua Tagovailoa or Mac Jones, but he can do things with his legs they couldn't.
2. RB Jase McClellan
2023 stats: 67 carries, 326 yards (4.9 YPC), 3 TD
Another Texas native, from Aledo, McClellan has bided his time to become the starter for Alabama. Now, he's the workhorse of the running back corps that will be called on a lot against the Aggies.
3. LB Dallas Turner
2023 stats: 22 tackles, 7.5 tackles for loss, 5.5 sacks, 2 forced fumbles
The best of a strong pass rush, Turner frequently lines up as a standup defensive end and blitzes off the edge. If the Aggies focus on one player to limit Alabama's rush, it'll be him.
4. S Caleb Downs
2023 stats: 40 tackles, 1 forced fumble, 1 INT
A 5-star in the 2023 class, Downs immediately became a starter in the Alabama secondary and has played well beyond his years. He leads the team in tackles and is becoming increasingly effective in pass coverage.
5. CB Kool-Aid McKinstry
2023 stats: 12 tackles, 4 passes defensed
One of the best corners in the country, Alabama frequently gives McKinstry the opposing team's best receiver to lock down and uses the other 10 guys to focus elsewhere. He will be a tough player to beat for Evan Stewart, Ainias Smith or whoever he faces off against.