With the Aggies (4-1, 2-0 SEC) and Alabama (4-1, 2-0 SEC) facing off for first place in the SEC West Saturday afternoon, here are five members of the Crimson Tide you need to know:

Jalen Milroe's speed and arm make him a threat.

1. QB Jalen Milroe

2023 stats: 54-78, 838 yards, 6 TD, 3 INT; 49 carries, 149 yards (3.9 YPC), 4 TD Milroe, from Katy Tompkins, made his first career start against A&M last in Tuscaloosa. This will be his fifth start overall, and only his second on the road. Milroe's speed makes him a true threat in the running game; an inconsistent passer, his best throws are deep balls, and he has hit a number of those this season. He's not Tua Tagovailoa or Mac Jones, but he can do things with his legs they couldn't.

2. RB Jase McClellan

2023 stats: 67 carries, 326 yards (4.9 YPC), 3 TD Another Texas native, from Aledo, McClellan has bided his time to become the starter for Alabama. Now, he's the workhorse of the running back corps that will be called on a lot against the Aggies.

3. LB Dallas Turner

2023 stats: 22 tackles, 7.5 tackles for loss, 5.5 sacks, 2 forced fumbles The best of a strong pass rush, Turner frequently lines up as a standup defensive end and blitzes off the edge. If the Aggies focus on one player to limit Alabama's rush, it'll be him.

4. S Caleb Downs

2023 stats: 40 tackles, 1 forced fumble, 1 INT A 5-star in the 2023 class, Downs immediately became a starter in the Alabama secondary and has played well beyond his years. He leads the team in tackles and is becoming increasingly effective in pass coverage.

5. CB Kool-Aid McKinstry