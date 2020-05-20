AggieYell.com's look at Texas A&M's distinguished opposition for 2020 continues with the five best wide receivers the Aggies are likely to play this upcoming season.

Alabama has a pair of great wideouts, but Ja'Marr Chase tops the list.

5. Osirus Mitchell, Mississippi State

2019 stats: 29 catches for 430 yards (14.8 YPC), 6 TD How can a guy with those pedestrian numbers be on a list with some budding superstars, you ask? Look at the yards per catch. Now look at who his coach is for 2020 -- Mike Leach. He could triple his numbers this year and it wouldn't be a shock.

4. Elijah Moore, Ole Miss

Moore may be best known as the guy who blew the Mississippi State game and got his coach fired, but he's also a very good receiver. He caught 67 passes for 850 yards and 6 TDs -- easily outpacing all other Ole Miss receivers combined -- in a run-first (and second) offense. With Lane Kiffin at the helm, Moore could surpass 1,000 yards receiving in 2020.

3. Jaylen Waddle, Alabama

Waddle may have been option four among Alabama's wideouts last year, but he still put up great numbers: 33 catches for 560 yards (17 yards a catch) and 6 TDs. He's fast, extremely elusive and tough to bring down in open space. Add in his punt return skills and he's a slightly smaller and slimmer Christian Kirk.

2. Devonta Smith, Alabama

To say Smith had a great 2019 might be understating things. He caught 68 passes for 1,256 yards and 14 touchdowns -- that's 18.5 yards a catch. Now, he's the lead dog for the Crimson Tide receiving corps and should have a shot at equaling or beating those totals. He's a first round draft pick in the waiting.

1. Ja'Marr Chase, LSU