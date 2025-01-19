Weekend Wrap, sponsored by Crystal Creek Partners

Wade Taylor returned after a three-game absence Saturday night.

Taylor's return provides spark to Aggies

The stats weren't good -- 3 of 13 from the field, 1 of 5 from 3-point range -- but Wade Taylor still ended up with 12 points and 4 assists as No. 11 Texas A&M dispatched LSU 68-57 Saturday night at Reed Arena. Taylor also made five of six free throws, a rarity on a night when the Aggies only made nine of 21 free throws. "He's obviously a big different make," forward Solomon Washington said. "We know when he's playing teams have to do their defensive style differently, on account of the type of player he is." Coach Buzz Williams said Taylor received the green light to play just moments before the mandatory SEC injury report was released at 7 p.m. central time Friday. "We just kind of follow whatever the doctors and (trainer) Eddie (Binion) have as far as the protocol relative to whatever the specificity of the injury is. He he has made progress since the Sunday after Texas, but it's been marginal relative to the protocol that we were following," Williams said. "And he's kind of following his own itinerary, different than us, but I think he's made good progress. He was able to practice completely yesterday, and then we have to turn in the mandatory report, yeah, mandatory report at seven o'clock. And so after practice, he went through post practice evaluations, and then I met with he and Eddie at 6:30 yesterday." Taylor played 24 minutes Saturday night, trailing only Zhuric Phelps (30 minutes) and Henry Coleman III (28 minutes) in playing time.

Late run pushes Lady Aggies past Georgia

Texas A&M's women's basketball team is back over .500 for the season after a late charge allowed the Aggies to rally past Georgia for a 68-63 win. The Aggies (9-8, 2-3 SEC) outscored Georgia (9-10, 1-4 SEC) 18-5 over the last 4:03 of the game. Aicha Coulibaly scored 10 points during the run and ended up with 14 for the game. Georgia led 58-52 before Lauren Ware's jumper started the rally. The Aggies didn't take the lead for good until just 22 seconds remained, with Coulibaly made a layup and was fouled to break a 60-60 tie. She then intercepted the Georgia inbounds pass and laid it in five seconds later.

No. 2 Aggies women's tennis team routs Prairie View

The Texas A&M women’s tennis team began its title defense Saturday with a 7-0 sweep of Prairie View at the Mitchell Tennis Center Saturday. The second-ranked Aggies didn’t even lose a set to the Panthers, either in singles or doubles. Nicole Khirin (ranked 15th nationally) won her match against Ainara Rodriguez 6-0, 6-3, while Mia Kupres beat Andrea Blanca 6-1, 6-0. Lucciana Perez beat Daniela Garcia 6-2, 6-3 in number three singles, while Daria Smetannikov (ranked 102nd) routed Amaya Bobadilla 6-0, 6-0. Lexington Reed beat Joanne Fernandes 6-1, 64, while Jeanette Mireles didn’t give up a game to Precious Ugochukwu in a 6-0, 6-0 beating. The doubles duo of Kupres and Smetannikov won their match 6-1, while Khirin and Mireles cruised to a 6-0 win. “Overall, today was very good for our team. There's always a little bit of nerves in the first match of the season, so its nice to get that first match under our belts. We really went out there and took care of business from the start,” coach Mark Weaver said.

Three track records set over the weekend

The best pole vaulter in the nation resides in Aggieland, as A&M’s Aleksander Solovev broke a school record at the Corky Classic this weekend. Solovev, a native of Moscow, broke the record held by U.S. Olympian Jacob Wooten with a clearance of 18 feet, 10 inches. Solovev has won both of his first two events in his collegiate career. Distance runner Luca Santorum broke the 1,000-meter school record of Mike Hummel, which was set in 2000, with a a time of 2:21.93 on Saturday. Kennedy Wade broke the women’s 600-yard school record one event later, running a time of 1:20.88, which was set by Sandy Wooten in 2010. Wade ended up coming in second overall in the event.

