Aggies pick up new transfer

Texas A&M has added a pass catcher for their offense with the addition of former Texas and Alabama tight end Amari Niblack.
Niblack, who will be a senior in 2025, entered the transfer portal after Texas was dispatched by Ohio State in the College Football Playoff semifinals, visited A&M over the weekend and quickly decided that he would switch sides in the Cotton Holdings Lone Star Showdown.
Niblack only caught five passes for 33 yards for Texas last season, as he was behind prolific tight end Gunnar Helm, but he had a big season for Alabama in 2023 before transferring. Niblack caught 20 passes for 327 yards (16.4 YPC) and four touchdowns in his sophomore season, Nick Saban's final year in Tuscaloosa. When Saban retired, Niblack decided to leave and headed to Austin. That turned out to be a counterproductive decision, as he only played 90 offensive snaps all season.
At 6-foot-6 and 245 pounds, Niblack brings versatility to the Aggie offense. He has the ability to be an in-line blocker, an H-back or split out as a big receiver. He and Kiotti Armstrong could be the two receivers best positioned to replace Tre Watson as the primary pass-catching tight ends in the 2025 offense.