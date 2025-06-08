5 good questions: coaching

As we enter the dog days of summer, AY takes a look at each position group and asks five important questions. We continue the series with the coaching staff.

Mike Elko starts season two as A&M's head coach.

1. What changes has Mike Elko made to prevent a collapse like last season?

First, he went out and got former James Madison defensive coordinator Lyle Hemphill to come in and work with the defense, particularly the secondary. He helped keep the entire offensive line on campus for the 2025 season. He added defensive backs Jordan Shaw and Julian Humphrey from the transfer portal. And, perhaps most importantly, he decided to take a more active role in the day-to-day operations of the defense.

2. What exactly will Hemphill do at A&M?

His exact title is Assistant Head Coach (Defense). His primary role will be working with back half of the defense, especially with the safeties. He will also help work on the overall defensive scheme and the weekly gameplanning. While Jay Bateman remains the defensive coordinator in title, he'll give up some of his responsibilities to Hemphill.

3. Who's calling the defense?

Elko will -- at least, that's the belief we've been given. He was displeased with the defense and knows what he wants out of it, so it only makes sense that a man who made his bones as a defensive coach takes the play sheet back after a frustrating season.

4. Will Collin Klein turn Marcel Reed loose this season?

Probably -- to an extent. With a veteran offensive line and Le'Veon Moss, Amari Daniels and Rueben Owens in the backfield, the Aggies are probably going to do their best to take pressure off Reed with the running game. But Reed is the starter for a reason, and the game plan should be altered to take advantage of his skills.

5. Will this offensive look more like the one we expected from Klein?