Aggies add second 4-star CB to 2026 class

Texas A&M is on a run of cornerback commits -- if a "run" can include two players pulling the trigger six weeks apart.
First, the Aggies added 4-star Victor Singleton from Illinois in mid-April. On Wednesday, they got their second big time corner from out of state when 4-star Camren Hamiel of Goodyear (Ariz.) Desert Edge committed to the Aggies.
Hamiel had an official visit set for later this month, but came in for an unofficial visit last weekend. During the trip, he told the coaching staff of his intention to commit. He stayed true to his word, making his verbal commitment Wednesday afternoon.
Hamiel was highly sought after, with the likes of Ohio State, Texas, Michigan, USC, Alabama and Penn State putting offers on the table. But it was Oregon who was the primary competition for the Aggies, but largely thanks to the efforts of cornerbacks coach Jordan Peterson, A&M won out.
Analysis of A&M's newest commit
Hamiel is an aggressive corner with good size and off the charts anticipation. He recognizes routes and jumps them with skill. He's got very good speed -- 11.28 seconds in the 100 meters as a sophomore -- so he can turn and run with just about anybody.
His ability to come up and make plays one-on-one makes him special. He has no problem coming up in run support and is a willing blitzer off the edge. He tackles very well and certainly seems to like to put a pop on a ballcarrier.
Hamiel has the ability to play outside at corner, but his physical game may make him a strong nickel prospect as well. The Aggies are fortunate to pick up a defensive back with the ability to handle multiple positions.