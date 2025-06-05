Aggies add second 4-star CB to 2026 class

Suffering an injury or losing a loved one in an accident is difficult enough without having to deal with insurance companies and possible litigation. You need someone who will serve as your advocate and allow you time to heal both physically and emotionally. This is why you need a dedicated personal injury plaintiff attorney from Branch & Dhillon, P.C.

First, the Aggies added 4-star Victor Singleton from Illinois in mid-April. On Wednesday, they got their second big time corner from out of state when 4-star Camren Hamiel of Goodyear (Ariz.) Desert Edge committed to the Aggies.

Hamiel had an official visit set for later this month, but came in for an unofficial visit last weekend. During the trip, he told the coaching staff of his intention to commit. He stayed true to his word, making his verbal commitment Wednesday afternoon.

Hamiel was highly sought after, with the likes of Ohio State, Texas, Michigan, USC, Alabama and Penn State putting offers on the table. But it was Oregon who was the primary competition for the Aggies, but largely thanks to the efforts of cornerbacks coach Jordan Peterson, A&M won out.