5 Good Questions: RB

As we enter the dog days of summer, AY takes a look at each position group and asks five important questions. We continue the series with the running backs.

Le'Veon Moss will likely be back sooner rather than later.

1. So when will Le'Veon Moss be back?

Amazingly enough, there’s actually a real chance he’s ready to start the season. His rehab is apparently well ahead of schedule, making the season opener a possibility. I personally would hold him out until the Notre Dame game on Sept. 13, but the fact it’s even a question for debate is remarkable.



2. Who will be the primary backup?

Rueben Owens and Amari Daniels will compete for the role of the primary backup. Remember that Owens was getting first team snaps last summer before he got hurt, so if he’s 100% I think he’ll be the first guy up. Having a guy who ran for 661 yards at 4.8 yards a clip as your third stringer is a great problem to have.



3. With three really good backs, how do you break down the carries?

If Moss is 100%, he gets the he majority of the carries — say, 60%. Owens and Daniels would likely split almost all of the remaining 40% (if they’re all healthy, of course). But if one of them gets the hot hand, Collin Klein and Mike Elko will almost certainly keep giving them the ball.



Amari Daniels will have to fight for his snaps in 2025.

4. What should we expect from E.J. Smith?

Last year, I thought he would be a weapon as a pass catcher, but he didn’t really get used in that capacity until the Texas game and the Las Vegas Bowl, when he caught four of his eight receptions. If he’s going to be a factor (without injuries) this year, it’ll be as a third down back, but Daniels could fill that role as well.

5. Will we see the two true freshmen this season?