5 Good Questions: WR

As we enter the dog days of summer, AY takes a look at each position group and asks five important questions. We continue the series with the wide receivers.

KC Concepcion has taken over as WR1.

1. Does A&M have three set starters at receiver?

No, probably not. Newcomers KC Concepcion and Mario Craver definitely look like they've got starting spots locked down, but the third may not be a certainty as of yet. Terry Bussey would seem to be the slam dunk choice, but he missed a whole lot of the spring and Ashton Bethel-Roman got a lot of work in his place. While you'd think Bussey would still have the inside track with a full season of experience, it doesn't seem like a certainty at this point.

2. Who's WR1 now that Noah Thomas is at Georgia?

Concepcion gets that distinction to start the season, as he should. He has 124 receptions for 1,299 yards and 16 touchdowns in two seasons at NC State. His 53 receptions in a "down" year in 2024 were 14 more than any Aggie (Thomas), and three times more than any returning receiver (Bussey). Concepcion and Marcel Reed looked like they already had developed a rapport during spring ball, so odds are Reed will look Concepcion's way first.

3. What can be expected from Terry Bussey?

This could be the question that decides whether the Aggies have a decent receiver group or an upper echelon group. Bussey caught 17 passes for 261 yards last year, but never looked fully comfortable. We also found out, much later, that he was banged up for most of the season. So is he going to be 100% and a complete receiver this season? If he is, he could be very dangerous. If it's a season like last year, then it will make life that much harder for Craver and Concepcion.

The coaching staff has high hopes for new addition Mario Craver.

4. Who else might play besides Concepcion, Craver and Bussey?

Bethel-Roman has already been mentioned, but freshman Jerome Myles brings a combination of height, size and speed that A&M really doesn't have otherwise. Houston transfer Jonah Wilson also brings some height, but I'm not quite sure how he'll be utilized. Izaiah Williams may have played himself into consideration with a strong spring.

5. Who could be a surprise contributor this season?