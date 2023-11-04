With Texas A&M taking on Ole Miss today, here are five Rebels you need to know:

1. QB Jaxson Dart

2023 stats: 136-211 (64.5.%), 2,080 yards, 14 TD, 4 INT A true dual-threat quarterback, Dart's legs were the difference in a close game at Kyle Field last year. But he's got a very good arm and has no problem throwing the ball to any of his top three receivers. A&M is going to have to keep him in the pocket find ways to pressure him.



2. RB Quinshon Judkins

2023 stats: 146 carries, 691 yards (4.7 YPC), 9 TD Judkins, likely the SEC's best back, ran for 205 yards last year against the Aggies and nearly 1,500 for the season. He's not quite at that level this year, largely because of the emergence of Ulysses Bentley, but he's still extremely dangerous when he has the ball -- and he's a threat as a receiver out of the backfield too.



3. WR Jordan Watkins

2023 stats: 39 catches, 580 yards (14.9 YPC), 2 TD Watkins is Dart's first and favorite target and can make short passes into big gainers. He's going to get his catches -- it's going to be A&M's job to limit their damage.





4. DE Jared Ivey

2023 stats: 31 tackles, 8 tackles for loss, 5 sacks Just what A&M wants to see, another speedy defensive end. The Rebels have an excellent pass rush, and Ivey's the best. The Aggies will have to account for him.

5. LB Ashanti Cistrunk