AggieYell Mailbag, sponsored by Tipton Auto Group

Q:How many offers does Bucky currently have out for transfers?

A: Can’t tell you because I don’t know. Basketball offers, traditionally, aren’t as celebrated as football ones and very few guys note when they get offered as transfers. They just wait and announce when they sign.

Are there any offers out for Class of '25 HS players?

Not many ’25 players left. Unless someone de-commits very late in the process, they’re all signed.

How many scholarships are available for the upcoming season?

A: I have them 11 players (nine transfers, one returning player and one signee). So that means they have four spots left.

Last I heard, the former OU transfer guard ended up leaving. Is that right? Seems like it was flipping back and forth for a while. (Rick77)

A: Duke Miles is gone and signed with Vanderbilt. Which has two starting guards. Go figure.

Q: What are the non-negotiable tasks Elko asks of the players in his program?

A: Be on time, show up when you’re supposed to show up to lift and when you’re supposed to eat, stay on top of your schoolwork, give maximum effort. Nothing earth-shattering, but you’d be surprised how many coaches don’t even require that much.

Any examples of guys rising up and proving their worth in the offseason we can root for? I’m sure my timing might suck asking this. (ChampKindKHOU11)

A: Two Jordans, Shaw and Lockhart, had very good springs. They might fit the bill. So could KC Concepcion, if you want to just look for a new guy who got after it this spring.

Q: Here are some negative, debbie downer, depressing questions. Rank these coaches from worse to worst as far as availability in answering questions, giving interviews, being a jerk, rudeness, you know journalist stuff: Jimbo, Sumlin, Sherman, Little Debbie, RC Slocum, Fred Akers, Mack Brown. What are some of your juiciest low lights from past experiences with these knuckleheads? (Mark93)

A: I can’t say anything on Akers. I’m not that old. I only talked to Mack once and he was fairly affable. As for A&M types, I’ll go in order from worst to best to deal with:

Fran

Sumlin

Jimbo

R.C.

Sherman

Fran is just the absolute worst in all areas. Sumlin was an absolute jerk and thought picking fights with the media was part of his job description. It took a whole lot not to let my personal dislike for him not filter over into stories or discussions on the board.

I actually really liked talking to Jimbo. He was just dishonest at times. R.C. and I get along well and he was fine to talk with, but I didn’t deal with him much at all in a practice or presser situation. Sherman was just a genuinely nice guy.

Q: 1) As I recall, incoming WR Jerome Myles missed most of his senior season due to a knee injury. Any word if he's fully healed and coming in ready to compete/play first game?

A: He is good to go.

2) Besides @ND and @tu, which games in your opinion present our biggest challenge?

A: LSU at LSU. That’s going to be a real bear. You win that one and you’re a CFP team. Florida may be a tough one too.

Thanks! (Chile Pequin)

Q: Who are the emerging leaders of the football team? Our best teams had great leadership on the field. (Richard23)

A: The three best known are Taurean York, Trey Zuhn and Ar’maj Reed-Adams. KC Concepcion has been a leader since he arrived, both on the field and off. Will Lee is a leader on the defense, as Albert Regis. But, as far as younger players go, watch Rueben Owens. I’ve heard good things about him trying to set an example.

Q: Any Aggie Basketball alumni in the 3rd round NBA playoffs in addition to Caruso? (Raraeo)

A: Quenton Jackson is with the Pacers, but I don’t think he’s active.

Q: What is your take on Shemar Stewart holding out? (H273)

A: Honestly, I think it’s a mistake. This is a situation where you don’t want to be the only guy over in the corner. I know the Bengals aren’t the best organization to work with (or for), but nobody else has held out like this. He’s missing time he needs and, for that matter, the Bengals need him.

Q: Elko talks about culture and changing it internally. From your perspective, do you see it actually happening? Can you share an example or two that demonstrate it or the new accountability?

A: Yeah, I can think of a couple. The departures of Evan Stewart and Walter Nolen were, at least in part, due to an evaluation that their contributions on the field and in the locker room did not justify meeting their demands. So…bye.

Early on in Elko’s tenure, a prominent player decided he didn’t feel like showing up to life. Elko sent a staffer to go get him.

Moose Muhammad (allegedly) acted up last spring. Elko (allegedly) immediately suspended him. He didn’t say anything to the media, didn’t make a big deal of it — Moose just didn’t practice. He got to do conditioning stuff.

Short version: Elko is more involved in the locker room than the two previous coaches, listens to team leaders more and takes a whole lot less crap.

Do HC's of various programs typically sit down with the AD as soon as their season comes to an end?

A: You bet.

Talk about key games this fall in football. Which ones are they, and what are the current keys to those particular games?

A: I think Notre Dame and Auburn are important because they’re early markers for where you are as a program. Texas and LSU are important because those are potential CFP teams and you’re going to have to beat teams of that ilk to get to the playoff.

How is Lyle Hemphill actually integrating into the defensive coaches and helping to "fix" the D deficiencies down the stretch last year? (Tsip despiser)

A: He works a lot with the defensive backs, safeties in particular. I’m sure one of the things they’re working on is properly playing a zone defense.

Q: Not sure how much you've seen or heard but what do you think about Marcel Reed's development so far? I really hope he can take it up another level or two. (Chuckg_07)

A: I can tell you what I’ve seen and I’ll tell you what Elko said last night at coach’s night. I thought Reed was more confident in his passes this spring than last year. He’s still a little too deliberate, but he knows he can make all the throws.

Here’s what Elko said last night: “I think you are going to see a significantly better version of him this fall.”

If that’s what happens, A&M becomes a very formidable team.

Q: Was there ever a player or coach that you wanted to like but just couldn't for some reason? Like they did and said everything right, but there was just something about them that bothered you?

A: Absolutely. I’m not going to name names, but there have been several players that I didn’t get a good vibe from. But I think that’s just human nature.

On the opposite side, was there a rascal that you just couldn't help but like, a la JFF? (3rd Gen Ag)

A: Besides Johnny? How about Spencer Nealy? You absolutely couldn’t help but love him. Shemar Stewart was another one.