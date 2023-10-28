With the Aggies facing off with South Carolina this morning, here are five things I want to see Texas A&M do against the Gamecocks:

The Aggie defense could have a big day if they blitz the Gamecocks.

1. Keep Max Johnson upright

This is number one because I said a couple of weeks ago it probably would be for the rest of the year. But if the offensive line gives Johnson time to throw -- and South Carolina's pass rush isn't very good -- Johnson could put up big numbers against a secondary that is ranked 126th out of 132 FBS teams in passing yards allowed.

2. Turn the pass rush loose on Spencer Rattler

This seems like a no-brainer: the Gamecocks are 125th nationally in sacks allowed, and guess who averages the most sacks per game in the nation? You guessed it, A&M. South Carolina's starting right tackle is out and their already makeshift line could be missing two more starters tomorrow. This sounds like the recipe for big sack totals -- if DJ Durkin doesn't decide to sit back and rush three.

3. Limit Legette

I've said all week that Xavier Legette is the one guy the Aggies have to account for. The talented wideout may be questionable for tomorrow, but odds are he'll play. If A&M can limit the damage he does, then South Carolina is going to have a hard time scoring points.

4. Get Evan Stewart going

Stewart has been hampered by an ankle sprain suffered in the Arkansas game, but hasn't missed time. The Aggie offense works at its best when Stewart is making plays, so they should be doing all they can to get him the football.

5. Be on the plus side