Friday TIDBITS, sponsored by Paul Cleveland State Farm

Texas A&M's tackling woes come back to bite them, Aggies in the NFL and a lot more!
The Aggies showed their absolute worst in Saturday night's disaster in Columbia.
No. 10 Texas A&M fell apart from a deluge of self-inflicted wounds in a 44-20 embarrassment at South Carolina.
No. 10 Texas A&M hopes to hold onto the Bonham Trophy by beating South Carolina. Follow the game with AY here.
Can Florida hang with Georgia this weekend? That's one of the games we look at in this week's edition.
Texas A&M's tackling woes come back to bite them, Aggies in the NFL and a lot more!
The Aggies showed their absolute worst in Saturday night's disaster in Columbia.
No. 10 Texas A&M fell apart from a deluge of self-inflicted wounds in a 44-20 embarrassment at South Carolina.