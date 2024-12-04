A look at the Aggie roster after early signing

Here's a look at Texas A&M's projected 2025 roster after the early signing period. * means using or having used a redshirt season; ** means a graduate student.

Le'Veon Moss and the running backs may be the stoutest group on the team.

Quarterback Senior Junior Sophomore Freshman/Signed Marcel Reed* Miles O'Neill* Brady Hart Eli Morcos

I'm going to operate under the assumption Morcos will join the program. Either way, the Aggies need a veteran to push and compete with Reed. A&M should be pretty appealing to a quarterback with dual-threat capabilities.

Running back Senior Junior Sophomore Freshman/Signed Le'Veon Moss Rueben Owens* Tiger Riden Amari Daniels* Jamarion Morrow EJ Smith**

Moss will likely want to come back after his season was cut short. Daniels and Smith both have eligibility left, and it makes sense for them to stick around. Owens will be back after missing all but three regular season carries this year. Riden and Morrow both signed today, making for an absolutely loaded, and versatile, backfield.

Tight end Senior Junior Sophomore Freshman Donovan Green* Eric Karner Theo Ohrstrom* Kiotti Armstrong

They have decent numbers here, but Green's a question mark as he hasn't fully recovered from his ACL injury, which leaves Ohrstrom as the only tight end who's 100% and has game experience. That may mean A&M goes looking for another veteran, as they did with Tre Watson last offseason.

Wide receiver Senior Junior Sophomore Freshman/Signed Noah Thomas Jake Bostick* Terry Bussey Izaiah Williams* Ashton Bethel-Roman* Ernest Campbell* Jerome Myles Kelshaun Johnson

TK Norman

This screams for help from the portal. When two-thirds of your receiver corps has never played a collegiate down or has played very few, that's a real problem. A&M needs big receivers who can take the top off of a defense, and if they're tall, so much the better. This is one group that needs numbers, experience and speed.

Offensive tackle Senior Junior Sophomore Freshman/Signed Trey Zuhn Hunter Erb* Robert Bourdon* Dametrious Crownover* Lamont Rogers Deuce Fatheree* Jonte Newman Marcus Garcia

Interior offensive line Senior Junior Sophomore Freshman/Signed Kam Dewberry Mark Nabou* TJ Shanahan* Papa Ahfua* Ar'maj Reed-Adams* Chase Bisontis Ashton Funk* Koli Faaiu* Blake Ivy* Tyler Thomas Josh Moses Nelson McGuire

Right now, it seems like virtually everyone here is returning -- that'll probably change -- and they've added three more true freshmen. If Dewberry sticks around and Nabou recovers (and he can play both guard and center), then the Aggies are in good shape. If you lose a guy or two, then someone like Ahfua or Ivy will have to step in.

Defensive end/JACK Senior Junior Sophomore Freshman/Signed Cashius Howell Rylan Kennedy Solomon Williams* Enai White* Kendall Jackson* Malick Sylla Marco Jones

The Aggies have a serious lack of size at end right now. After having two big ends this season with Nic Scourton and Shemar Stewart, A&M is looking at having no end over 260 pounds on the roster and very little experience overall. They will almost certainly be active in the portal.

Defensive tackle Senior Junior Sophomore Freshman/Signed Albert Regis* DJ Hicks Samu Taumanupepe* Dealyn Evans*

Jaden Scarlett* DJ Sanders Chace Sims Landon Rink

Regis and Hicks look like they're going to be the starters next year, but after that, they're going to need some help. Sanders and Sims are really good freshmen, but they're still true freshmen. They'll be looking for some veteran help, like we saw from Rodas Johnson this season.

Linebacker Senior Junior Sophomore Freshman/Signed Scooby Williams Taurean York Jordan Lockhart Noah Mikhail Daymion Sanford Tristan Jernigan Kelvion Riggins Martrell Harris*

Chantz Johnson

I do not expect this group to remain together throughout the offseason, but the top seven -- Williams, York, Sanford, Lockhart, Jernigan and the two freshman -- make for what appears to be a pretty stout group.

Safety/Nickel Senior Junior Sophomore Freshman/Signed Tyreek Chappell* Marcus Ratcliffe Myles Davis Jordan Pride* Bryce Anderson Dalton Brooks

Rashad Johnson Jarred Kerr Bravion Rogers Deyjhon Pettaway

They have numbers and depth at safety and Pettaway should be a good backup for Chappell at nickel. But if they could find a difference maker here, that would be hard to turn down. But they may already have the present, the immediate future and farther out already on the roster.

Cornerback Senior Junior Sophomore Freshman/Signed Will Lee Jayvon Thomas Dezz Ricks* Adonyss Currie Donovan Saunders* Jamar Beal-Goines Cobey Sellers

I really, really like the three corners A&M signed today. I don't like seeing true freshmen out there if it can be avoided. So I hope A&M can sign one quality veteran in the portal to allow Currie, Beal-Goines the opportunity to develop if they need it. The debacle of 2023 remains fresh in my memory.

Roster status