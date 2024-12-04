Published Dec 4, 2024
A look at the Aggie roster after early signing
Mark Passwaters  •  AggieYell
Here's a look at Texas A&M's projected 2025 roster after the early signing period. * means using or having used a redshirt season; ** means a graduate student.

Quarterback
SeniorJuniorSophomoreFreshman/Signed

Marcel Reed*

Miles O'Neill*

Brady Hart

Eli Morcos

I'm going to operate under the assumption Morcos will join the program. Either way, the Aggies need a veteran to push and compete with Reed. A&M should be pretty appealing to a quarterback with dual-threat capabilities.

Running back
SeniorJuniorSophomoreFreshman/Signed

Le'Veon Moss

Rueben Owens*

Tiger Riden

Amari Daniels*

Jamarion Morrow

EJ Smith**

Moss will likely want to come back after his season was cut short. Daniels and Smith both have eligibility left, and it makes sense for them to stick around. Owens will be back after missing all but three regular season carries this year. Riden and Morrow both signed today, making for an absolutely loaded, and versatile, backfield.

Tight end
SeniorJuniorSophomoreFreshman

Donovan Green*

Eric Karner

Theo Ohrstrom*

Kiotti Armstrong

They have decent numbers here, but Green's a question mark as he hasn't fully recovered from his ACL injury, which leaves Ohrstrom as the only tight end who's 100% and has game experience. That may mean A&M goes looking for another veteran, as they did with Tre Watson last offseason.

Wide receiver
SeniorJuniorSophomoreFreshman/Signed

Noah Thomas

Jake Bostick*

Terry Bussey

Izaiah Williams*

Ashton Bethel-Roman*

Ernest Campbell*

Jerome Myles

Kelshaun Johnson


TK Norman

This screams for help from the portal. When two-thirds of your receiver corps has never played a collegiate down or has played very few, that's a real problem. A&M needs big receivers who can take the top off of a defense, and if they're tall, so much the better. This is one group that needs numbers, experience and speed.

Offensive tackle
SeniorJuniorSophomoreFreshman/Signed

Trey Zuhn

Hunter Erb*

Robert Bourdon*

Dametrious Crownover*

Lamont Rogers

Deuce Fatheree*

Jonte Newman

Marcus Garcia

Interior offensive line
SeniorJuniorSophomoreFreshman/Signed

Kam Dewberry

Mark Nabou*

TJ Shanahan*

Papa Ahfua*

Ar'maj Reed-Adams*

Chase Bisontis

Ashton Funk*

Koli Faaiu*

Blake Ivy*

Tyler Thomas

Josh Moses

Nelson McGuire

Right now, it seems like virtually everyone here is returning -- that'll probably change -- and they've added three more true freshmen. If Dewberry sticks around and Nabou recovers (and he can play both guard and center), then the Aggies are in good shape. If you lose a guy or two, then someone like Ahfua or Ivy will have to step in.

Defensive end/JACK
SeniorJuniorSophomoreFreshman/Signed

Cashius Howell

Rylan Kennedy

Solomon Williams*

Enai White*

Kendall Jackson*

Malick Sylla

Marco Jones

The Aggies have a serious lack of size at end right now. After having two big ends this season with Nic Scourton and Shemar Stewart, A&M is looking at having no end over 260 pounds on the roster and very little experience overall. They will almost certainly be active in the portal.

Defensive tackle
SeniorJuniorSophomoreFreshman/Signed

Albert Regis*

DJ Hicks

Samu Taumanupepe*

Dealyn Evans*


Jaden Scarlett*

DJ Sanders

Chace Sims

Landon Rink

Regis and Hicks look like they're going to be the starters next year, but after that, they're going to need some help. Sanders and Sims are really good freshmen, but they're still true freshmen. They'll be looking for some veteran help, like we saw from Rodas Johnson this season.

Linebacker
SeniorJuniorSophomoreFreshman/Signed

Scooby Williams

Taurean York

Jordan Lockhart

Noah Mikhail

Daymion Sanford

Tristan Jernigan

Kelvion Riggins

Martrell Harris*


Chantz Johnson

I do not expect this group to remain together throughout the offseason, but the top seven -- Williams, York, Sanford, Lockhart, Jernigan and the two freshman -- make for what appears to be a pretty stout group.

Safety/Nickel
SeniorJuniorSophomoreFreshman/Signed

Tyreek Chappell*

Marcus Ratcliffe

Myles Davis

Jordan Pride*

Bryce Anderson

Dalton Brooks


Rashad Johnson

Jarred Kerr

Bravion Rogers

Deyjhon Pettaway

They have numbers and depth at safety and Pettaway should be a good backup for Chappell at nickel. But if they could find a difference maker here, that would be hard to turn down. But they may already have the present, the immediate future and farther out already on the roster.

Cornerback
SeniorJuniorSophomoreFreshman/Signed

Will Lee

Jayvon Thomas

Dezz Ricks*

Adonyss Currie

Donovan Saunders*

Jamar Beal-Goines

Cobey Sellers

I really, really like the three corners A&M signed today. I don't like seeing true freshmen out there if it can be avoided. So I hope A&M can sign one quality veteran in the portal to allow Currie, Beal-Goines the opportunity to develop if they need it. The debacle of 2023 remains fresh in my memory.

Roster status

If my numbers are right, with the two punters -- Tyler White and Keegan Andrews -- the Aggies are at exactly 85 scholarships. This is not going to be how this team looks when it takes the field next fall, and probably won't look like this in a month. But with pressing needs at several positions, look for the transfer portal get pretty hectic with players going