Aggies add one of the top kickers for '26

The Aggies have gone to the Boot to get a foot.

Asher Murray needed little time to decide on Texas A&M.

Shreveport (La.) C.E. Byrd kicker Asher Murray committed to Texas A&M Monday morning, just eight days after being offered and a day after his official visit ended. The 5-foot-11, 165-pound Murray is a MaxPreps All-American after making 12 of his 14 field goal attempts last season. His longest was from 56 yards, which tied a Parish record set 16 seasons earlier. Kohl's Professional Camps, regarded as the top training and scouting camp for specialists, gave Murray a 100 rating, commenting, "His ball striking is elite." Murray is the 13th commitment for the 2026 class, and he chose the Aggies over scholarship offers from Memphis and Maryland.



Analysis of A&M's newest commit