Aggies add one of the top kickers for '26

The Aggies have gone to the Boot to get a foot.
Shreveport (La.) C.E. Byrd kicker Asher Murray committed to Texas A&M Monday morning, just eight days after being offered and a day after his official visit ended.
The 5-foot-11, 165-pound Murray is a MaxPreps All-American after making 12 of his 14 field goal attempts last season. His longest was from 56 yards, which tied a Parish record set 16 seasons earlier.
Kohl's Professional Camps, regarded as the top training and scouting camp for specialists, gave Murray a 100 rating, commenting, "His ball striking is elite."
Murray is the 13th commitment for the 2026 class, and he chose the Aggies over scholarship offers from Memphis and Maryland.
Analysis of A&M's newest commit
I will freely admit that I don't know much about kicking, but Kohl's assessment of Murray as an elite ball striker sure looks right. His second kick on his highlight reel is from 53 yards, and he crushes it. That ball would have been good from 65 yards.
Murray seems to be pretty consistent mechanically, even if the way he just stops his leg swing after he makes contact seems weird to me. Not that it matters; his kicks take off like a high-powered wedge shot. They go high and they go far.
The Aggies have the benefit of having Randy Bond through this season, but in 2026, the kicking job will be wide open. Murray instantly becomes a competitor with Liam Padron and Colton Chmelar for that job next season.