Class: Redshirt freshman

Height/Weight: 6-foot-4, 300 pounds

2019 stats: No stats in four games (redshirted)

Projected 2020 role: Fighting for a spot in the two deep

Hunter is one of the more interesting players to watch this year, because his future at A&M could look rosy or very cloudy depending on this summer. He held his own when thrust into action in the Texas Bowl, but now has to deal with three very talented true freshmen looking for rotation spots as well. A big summer could mean a backup position this year and eventual starting job; a struggle could mean seeing very little playing time moving forward.



