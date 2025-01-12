A&M LB Target Tank King Raves about Junior Day Visit

Texas A&M is showing what defense can do as they entered the top 10 Monday. We discuss that and more this week.
Aggie legend Mike Evans made NFL history Sunday, the women's basketball team gets a big win and more!
Texas A&M added to its transfer haul early Sunday with the addition of former Washington DB Jordan Shaw.
No. 13 Texas A&M gave Texas a rude welcome to the SEC, crushing their arch-nemesis 80-60 Saturday night.
For the first time, Texas A&M and Texas are facing off in an SEC basketball game. Follow it with AY here.
