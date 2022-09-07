This is pretty simple: go right after Appalachian State's defense, run the football and control time of possession. The Mountaineers gave up 215 yards of rushing to North Carolina and 567 total, which is...not good. The Aggies, as we know, had trouble running the ball, which was also not good. So something has to give.

A&M was repeatedly in 4-wide sets against Sam Houston because they couldn't run the football. That has to change Saturday and quickly. Devon Achane remains one of the best weapons in all of college football, and getting him going is imperative, not just for this game but for the rest of the season.

So the idea is basic: win first down. Get the ball moving on the ground and force the Mountaineers to worry about the running game. When they start moving linebackers and safeties up to stop the run, King should have the opportunity to do some damage down the field.