A&M's offense vs. Appalachian State's defense
AggieYell.com's look at the matchup between No. 6 Texas A&M (1-0) and Appalachian State (0-1) begins with a breakdown of the Aggie offense against the Mountaineers defense.
Setting the scene
Where: Kyle Field, College Station, Texas
When: 2:30 p.m. central time, Saturday, Sept. 10
TV: ESPN
Weather: Mostly sunny, high of 94
Texas A&M projected depth chart (spread base)
QB: #13, Haynes King; RS-So.; 6-3, 205 (ProFootballFocus Week 1 score of 62.1)
#14, Max Johnson; Jr.-TR.; 6-5, 220 (55.9)
RB: #6, Devon Achane; Jr.; 5-9, 185 (62.7)
#4, Amari Daniels; So.; 5-8, 200 (58)
FB: #24, Earnest Crownover; RS-Jr.-TR.; 6-3, 230 (60)
TE: #18, Donovan Green; Fr.; 6-4, 235 (43.6)
#19, Jake Johnson; Fr.; 6-5, 235 (75.3)
WR: #1, Evan Stewart; Fr.; 5-11, 170 (69.8)
#10, Chris Marshall; Fr.; 6-3, 205 (63.4)
SLOT: #0, Ainias Smith; Sr.; 5-10, 190 (74.4)
#8, Yulkeith Brown; So.; 5-10, 175 (69.2)
WR: #2, Chase Lane; RS-Jr.; 6, 195 (56.5)
#7, Moose Muhammad; RS-So.; 6-1, 195 (69.7)
LT: #60, Trey Zuhn; RS-Fr.; 6-6, 320 (70.3)
#78, Dametrious Crownover; RS-Fr.; 6-6, 300 (54)
LG: #74, Aki Ogunbiyi; RS-So.; 6-4, 320 (58.5)
#66, Jordan Spasojevic-Moko; RS-So.-TR.; 6-5, 320 (55.1)
C: #77 Matthew Wykoff; RS-Fr.; 6-6, 330 (69)
#68, Remington Strickland; RS-Fr.; 6-4, 300 (62.2)
RG: #64, Layden Robinson; RS-Jr.; 6-4, 330 (52.8)
#70, Josh Bankhead; RS-So.; 6-5, 305 (70.3)
RT: #76, Deuce Fatheree; So.; 6-8, 325 (65.7)
#59, PJ Williams; Fr.; 6-4, 285 (67.9)
Appalachian State depth chart (3-4 base)
Field DE: #43, Hansky Paillant; 5th-year RS-Jr.; 6-2, 240 (PFF score of 61.4)
#36, Kevon Haigler, RS-So.; 6-1, 245 (72.9)
NT: #99, Jordon Earle; 5th-year RS-Jr.; 6-2, 295 (72.5)
#93, KaRon White; RS-Fr.; 6-2, 290 (86)
Boundary DE: #50, Deandre Dingle-Prince; RS-So.; 6, 265 (65)
#48, Deshawn McKnight; So.; 6-3, 290 (68.7)
OLB: #9, Nick Hampton; 5th-year RS-Jr.; 6-3, 235 (82.8)
#35, Jalen McLeod; RS-So.; 6-1, 230 (63.2)
ILB: #15, Andrew Parker; 5th-year RS-Jr.; 6-2, 240 (35.2)
#51, Tyler Bird; RS-Sr.; 6-2, 230 (71)
WILL LB: #7, Trey Cobb; RS-Sr.; 6-2, 215 (63.8)
#40, Logan Doublin; RS-Sr.; 6, 220 (DNP)
OLB: #8, Brendan Harrington; RS-Jr.; 6-1, 215; (56)
#28, KeSean Brown; RS-Jr.; 6-2, 215; (59.6)
CB: #6, Steven Jones Jr.; Super senior; 5-10, 185 (55.6)
#0, Milan Tucker, 4th-year RS-So.; 5-11, 175 (DNP)
FS: #27, Ronald Clarke; RS-So.; 6, 195; 52.7
#25, Jackson Greene; 4th-year RS-So.; 5-11, 190 (63.3)
SS: #4, Nick Ross; RS-JR.; 5-11, 185 (57.2)
#11, Jordan Favors; RS-Fr.; 5-11, 185 (DNP)
CB: #5, Dexter Lawson Jr.; RS-Sr.; 5-10, 190 (55.6) OR #19, Ethan Johnson; Fr.; 5-11, 195 (50.3)
Injury update
Texas A&M: TE Max Wright (knee) and C Bryce Foster (mono) are out.
Appalachian State: No reported injuries
A&M statistical leaders
Rushing: Achane, 18 carries, 42 yards, 1 TD
King, 6 carries, 35 yards
Passing: King, 20-31, 364 yards, 3 TD, 2 INT
Johnson, 3-4, 23 yards
Receiving: Smith, 6 catches, 164 yards, 2 TD
Brown, 2 catches, 68 yards, 1 TD
Stewart, 5 catches, 57 yards
Appalachian State statistical leaders
Tackles: Parker, 8
Ross, 6
Cobb, 5
Tackles for loss: Hampton, 2.5
Brown, 1
Sacks: Hampton, 2.5
Cobb, .5
Forced fumbles: Hampton and Green, 1
Fumble recoveries: Bird, 1
|Category
|Texas A&M
|Appalachian State
|
Total offense/yards allowed
|
497 YPG (35th nationally, 7th SEC)
|
567 YPG (124th nationally, 14th Sun Belt)
|
Scoring offense/defense
|
31 PPG (66th, 10th)
|
63 PPG (127th, 14th)
|
Rushing yards/yards allowed
|
110 YPG (98th, 10th)
|
215 YPG (109th, 12th)
|
Passing yards/yards allowed
|
387 YPG (10th, 3rd)
|
352 YPG (118th, 14th)
|
Third down conversion percentage/defense
|
53.8% (29th, 6th)
|
64.3% (122nd, 13th)
|
Red zone conversion percentage/defense
|
100% (1st nationally)
|
100% (78th, 8th)
|
Sacks allowed/sacks
|
0 (1st nationally)
|
3 (24th, 3rd)
|
Tackles for loss allowed/tackles for loss
|
6 (79th, 10th)
|
5 (61st, 7th)
|
Time of possession
|
32:23 (40th, 3rd)
|
27:18 (94th, 12th)
|
Turnovers/forced
|
2 (70th, 7th)
|
1 (65th, 9th)
|
Turnover +/-
|
Even (50th, 6th)
|
Even (50th, 10th)
What A&M wants to do
This is pretty simple: go right after Appalachian State's defense, run the football and control time of possession. The Mountaineers gave up 215 yards of rushing to North Carolina and 567 total, which is...not good. The Aggies, as we know, had trouble running the ball, which was also not good. So something has to give.
A&M was repeatedly in 4-wide sets against Sam Houston because they couldn't run the football. That has to change Saturday and quickly. Devon Achane remains one of the best weapons in all of college football, and getting him going is imperative, not just for this game but for the rest of the season.
So the idea is basic: win first down. Get the ball moving on the ground and force the Mountaineers to worry about the running game. When they start moving linebackers and safeties up to stop the run, King should have the opportunity to do some damage down the field.
How App State may try to counter
They blitz. A lot. But they didn't get home enough against UNC and the Tar Heels completely picked them apart.
App State claims a base 3-4, but it's really not. They use multiple looks, anything from a 4-2-5 to a 3-3-5. They like to use stand up pass rushers on the edge and will blitz with a lot of guys if they feel they have an advantage.
This leads to a lot of man coverage and/or linebackers out of position, which shows the side effects of gambling. The idea is to put the opposition in a position where they are forced to make quick decisions or lose yards -- or turn the ball over.
It didn't work at all against UNC, but it's hard to see them totally changing their game plan. The Aggies are going to have to prepare for a lot of pressure and know how to react to it.