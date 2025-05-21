Agee's an Aggie

The 6-foot-8, 225-pound senior played in all 34 games for USC last year, starting 10 of them. He averaged 9.4 points and 4.5 rebounds per game for the Trojans, while shooting 55% from the field. In spite of being a power forward who played a lot of center for USC, he does have a respectable outside game, shooting 39% from 3-point range in 2025 in 59 attempts. He also shot 74% from the free throw line.

Agee's best season statistically came in 2023-24, when he was with Bowling Green. He averaged 13.3 points and 9.9 rebounds per game, including nearly 4 offensive boards per contest. He made 57% of his shots and converted 68% of his free throw attempts, earning him second team All-MAC recognition.

Agee went off in the CBC Tournament, scoring 49 points in his last two games (27 in a win over Tulane and 22 in a one-point loss to Villanova). He was one of the last players to enter the portal and USC tried to get him back, but he decided to head to Aggieland instead.

Agee will likely be a power forward for the Aggies and could be a player off the bench if Mackenzie Mgbako is used at the 4. Agee was one of the top forwards remaining in the portal and his ability to score high percentage shots and solid defense make him a good fit for Bucky McMillan's system. He has one year of eligibility left.