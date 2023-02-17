Aggie baseball preview: offense
AY's preview of the No. 5 Texas A&M baseball team continues with a look at the Aggies' projected starting lineup.
Projected lineup
1) 3B Trevor Werner
2) 1B Jack Moss
3) LF Jace LaVoilette
4) 2B Austin Bost
5) DH Ryan Targac
6) RF Brett Minnich
7) C JD Gregson
8) CF Jordan Thompson
9) SS Hunter Haas
Catcher
Junior JD Gregson (.361, 12 HR in 97 ABs for Grayson College in 2022)
Freshman Max Kaufer
Gregson will get the first look here, and he can clearly rake. His OPS (on-base plus slugging) was over 1.300 last year, which is nuts. But the real issue here will be his command of the pitching staff. If he's strong defensively, he'll stick. If not, Kaufer could move into the lineup. The freshman from IMG Academy is already drawing rave reviews for his bat and his defense.
First base
Junior Jack Moss (.380, 6 HR, 49 RBI in 2022)
Moss has become an All-American candidate after a great season last year. One of the smoothest strokes in college baseball, the lefty has established himself as a key part of the Aggie offense. He could hit lower in the order, but his bat control makes him an optimal #2 hitter.
Second base
Senior Austin Bost (.360, 10 HR, 45 RBI in 2022)
Bost is another returning starter who had a great season last year. He played a good bit at DH last year and could again, but he's likely to take back over at second.
Shortstop
Junior Hunter Haas (.186, 7 RBI at Arizona State in 2022)
Freshman Kaeden Kent
Haas will bring a well above-average glove (ABCA/Rawlings Gold Glove finalist at third in 2021) to short; it's just a matter of which bat shows up. He hit .304 as a freshman in 2021 and was a freshman All-American; last year he slumped terribly. Still, the Aggies snapped him up quickly when he decided to transfer. With the other big bats in the lineup, Haas may not need to hit a lot -- but it would help.
Kent brings the bat. The goal this year is likely to get him used to the college ranks steadily, but if Haas slumps, he may find his way onto the field.
Third base
Junior Trevor Werner (.256, 7 HR, 29 RBI in 2022)
Werner dealt with multiple injuries last year, but the expectations for him this year are huge -- coach Jim Schlossnagle said he thinks Werner could contend for the national player of the year. Early last year, he went on a hitting tear that showed what he can do when healthy; if he stays close to 100% this year, look out.
Designated Hitter
Junior Ryan Targac (.299, 15 HR, 58 RBI)
Targac won't DH all the time, he played both second and third last year. But it's the bat that makes him a standout. He's the team returning home run hitter and the switch-hitter should be right in the middle of the order again this year.
Outfield
Freshman Jace LaVoilette
Senior Jordan Thompson (.258, 6 HR, 31 RBI in 2022)
Senior Brett Minnich (.306, 7 HR, 51 RBI in 2022)
Minnich batted lower in the order last year, but he could lead off if the Aggies want one of their faster players at the top of the order. Either way, he put together a quietly strong season last year and is entrenched in right.
Thompson took over in center last year and, while he didn't hit a ton, came up with clutch hits and played a solid center field. He should be back out there the majority of the time this year.
On a team with excellent established hitters, LaVoilette has captured the most attention coming into the season. The 6-foot-6, 230-pound freshman has absolutely scorched the baseball since arriving on campus last fall, and the left-handed hitter could be the replacement for Dylan Rock in the middle of the order and in left. With his power bat, he could get the SEC's attention in a real hurry.