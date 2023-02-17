AY's preview of the No. 5 Texas A&M baseball team continues with a look at the Aggies' projected starting lineup.

Jack Moss is one of several big bats returning for the Aggies.

Projected lineup

1) 3B Trevor Werner 2) 1B Jack Moss 3) LF Jace LaVoilette 4) 2B Austin Bost 5) DH Ryan Targac 6) RF Brett Minnich 7) C JD Gregson 8) CF Jordan Thompson 9) SS Hunter Haas

Catcher

Junior JD Gregson (.361, 12 HR in 97 ABs for Grayson College in 2022) Freshman Max Kaufer Gregson will get the first look here, and he can clearly rake. His OPS (on-base plus slugging) was over 1.300 last year, which is nuts. But the real issue here will be his command of the pitching staff. If he's strong defensively, he'll stick. If not, Kaufer could move into the lineup. The freshman from IMG Academy is already drawing rave reviews for his bat and his defense.

First base

Junior Jack Moss (.380, 6 HR, 49 RBI in 2022) Moss has become an All-American candidate after a great season last year. One of the smoothest strokes in college baseball, the lefty has established himself as a key part of the Aggie offense. He could hit lower in the order, but his bat control makes him an optimal #2 hitter.

Second base

Senior Austin Bost (.360, 10 HR, 45 RBI in 2022) Bost is another returning starter who had a great season last year. He played a good bit at DH last year and could again, but he's likely to take back over at second.



Shortstop

Junior Hunter Haas (.186, 7 RBI at Arizona State in 2022) Freshman Kaeden Kent Haas will bring a well above-average glove (ABCA/Rawlings Gold Glove finalist at third in 2021) to short; it's just a matter of which bat shows up. He hit .304 as a freshman in 2021 and was a freshman All-American; last year he slumped terribly. Still, the Aggies snapped him up quickly when he decided to transfer. With the other big bats in the lineup, Haas may not need to hit a lot -- but it would help. Kent brings the bat. The goal this year is likely to get him used to the college ranks steadily, but if Haas slumps, he may find his way onto the field.

Third base

Junior Trevor Werner (.256, 7 HR, 29 RBI in 2022) Werner dealt with multiple injuries last year, but the expectations for him this year are huge -- coach Jim Schlossnagle said he thinks Werner could contend for the national player of the year. Early last year, he went on a hitting tear that showed what he can do when healthy; if he stays close to 100% this year, look out.

Designated Hitter

Junior Ryan Targac (.299, 15 HR, 58 RBI) Targac won't DH all the time, he played both second and third last year. But it's the bat that makes him a standout. He's the team returning home run hitter and the switch-hitter should be right in the middle of the order again this year.

Outfield