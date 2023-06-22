Karner is the first Aggie commit from Illinois since two-time SEC selection Antonio Johnson, who hails from East St. Louis. He is the eighth Aggie commit overall.

Ironically, Karner's recruitment really took off after he committed to Purdue March 7. A&M offered 13 days later, opening the floodgates to offers from Power 5 teams. Karner de-committed from the Boilermakers on April 13 and started looking around nationally.

Karner, a 4-star from Elmhurst (Ill.) Immaculate Conception, has been one of the hottest prospects in the nation over the past month. He took official visits to A&M, Michigan State and Florida this month and had a final five of the Aggies, Spartans, Gators, Alabama and Iowa.

For starters, tight end is not a need position for the 2024 class. The Aggies are already loaded at the position, so the A&M coaching staff must have really been impressed with Karner to pursue him the way they have.

It didn't take long to figure out why. His film looks like that of current Aggie tight end Jake Johnson, all the way down to the same number (19). He's got great size at 6-foot-5, a slender frame and looks like he could be a big outside receiver as well as a tight end.

Karner has great footwork for a player of his size. He's elusive, can avoid defenders going low and cuts quickly. His hands are outstanding, and he knows how to use his size to go up and get a pass that defenders are simply too small to compete for.

One thing I like is his willingness to block. He seems to enjoy the opportunity to put a lick on someone, which will help him get on the field faster at A&M.

Karner has a frame that could allow him to put on another 20 to 25 pounds, and he has time to do that. Once he does, he could an elite player, like Jace Sternberger or Jalen Wydermyer. He's got all the skill he needs already.