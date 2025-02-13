Aggies add 4-star DE to 2026 class

Aggie owned and operated Personal Injury Attorneys serving victims injured anywhere in Texas​ Suffering an injury or losing a loved one in an accident is difficult enough without having to deal with insurance companies and possible litigation. You need someone who will serve as your advocate and allow you time to heal both physically and emotionally. This is why you need a dedicated personal injury plaintiff attorney from Branch & Dhillon, P.C.

Texas A&M is back on the 2026 recruiting scoreboard, picking up an early Thursday commitment from 4-star defensive end Jermaine Kinsler.

Jermaine Kinsler has joined Texas A&M's 2026 recruiting class. (Photo by Adam Friedman/Rivals.com)

Kinsler, out of Northeast powerhouse Bergen Catholic in Oradell, N.J., has a Who's Who list of Power Four offers, including ones from Oregon, Penn State, Auburn, Tennessee, USC and Texas. Michigan and Ohio State were considered the primary competition for Kinsler, but the Aggies jumped to the top of the list after a visit for Junior Day in January. The Aggies now have nine commits for the 2026 class, including two defensive ends. Kinsler joins fellow 4-star Jordan Carter as A&M commits at the position, which could have Solomon Willliams, Kendall Jackson, TJ Searcy, Sam M'Pemba, Rylan Kennedy and Marco Jones waiting for them in College Station in 2026. With Kinsler's commitment, A&M once again has the nation's second-ranked recruiting class for 2026, with eight of its nine commits rated as 4-star recruits by Rivals.com.

