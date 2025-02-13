Aggies add 4-star DE to 2026 class

Aggie owned and operated Personal Injury Attorneys serving victims injured anywhere in Texas
Texas A&M is back on the 2026 recruiting scoreboard, picking up an early Thursday commitment from 4-star defensive end Jermaine Kinsler.
Kinsler, out of Northeast powerhouse Bergen Catholic in Oradell, N.J., has a Who's Who list of Power Four offers, including ones from Oregon, Penn State, Auburn, Tennessee, USC and Texas. Michigan and Ohio State were considered the primary competition for Kinsler, but the Aggies jumped to the top of the list after a visit for Junior Day in January.
The Aggies now have nine commits for the 2026 class, including two defensive ends. Kinsler joins fellow 4-star Jordan Carter as A&M commits at the position, which could have Solomon Willliams, Kendall Jackson, TJ Searcy, Sam M'Pemba, Rylan Kennedy and Marco Jones waiting for them in College Station in 2026.
With Kinsler's commitment, A&M once again has the nation's second-ranked recruiting class for 2026, with eight of its nine commits rated as 4-star recruits by Rivals.com.
Analysis of A&M's newest commit
Kinsler's 2024 season was cut short by a leg injury suffered in October, but he showed enough in a short period of time to rack up more than 40 offers. For starters, he's massive -- Bergen Catholic's website has him listed at 6-foot-7 and 265 pounds. That's a very stout power forward, if Buzz Williams is interested.
But, for his size, Kinsler moves extremely well. In fact, he's just flat out fast. He can run down running backs a whole lot smaller than him from behind, and that's a good sign. He's also disciplined, as you can see him refusing to give up the edge against RPO plays before going into pursuit.
Kinsler plays center in basketball, and he has really long arms that allow him to get off of blocks and move offensive linemen. He's got a frame that will allow him to add weight, so he could end up being a hybrid end/tackle at his size.
Finding someone with Kinsler's height and athleticism is a rare thing, and the Aggies will certainly be glad to have him. Whether he ends up inside or outside may be a question, but he'll be an asset to the defensive line one way or the other.