Aggies add explosive WR on Independence Day
The sun has yet to set in College Station on July 4, but Penix City, Ala., wide receiver Cam Coleman has already provided the fireworks for Texas A&M football.
Coleman, a top 25 player in the nation, the best player in Alabama and the fourth-best wide receiver in the country according to Rivals.com, pulled an Independence Day surprise by committing to the Aggies. He is the highest-rated A&M commit to date and the fourth wide receiver -- the third to commit to the Aggies in the past week.
Coleman was considered by many to be destined for either Clemson or in-state Auburn earlier this spring, but a visit to College Station during spring practice started to change his mind. He returned several times, including for an official visit June 16-18.
While Coleman remained quiet about his intentions, sources told AggieYell.com that the A&M staff really liked their chances starting in April. Even though the high 4-star made official visits to Clemson, Auburn and LSU, the Aggies remained in front.
Coleman joins what is becoming one of A&M's best receiver recruiting classes in program history, along with fellow 4-stars Jaylan Hornsby, Dre'lon Mlller and Debron Gatling. He is the 16th commit in the Aggies' recruiting class and boosted the group into the top 10 overall, up to eighth.
With Coleman's commitment, the Aggies now have 13 4-star recruits committed. They also have players committed from Alabama, Louisiana, California, Florida, and Georgia, along with two each from Mississippi and New Jersey and six from in-state.
Coleman caught 31 passes for 542 yards (17.5 YPC) and 6 touchdowns last season.
Analysis of A&M's newest commit
Everyone likes to make comparisons to Josh Reynolds when A&M gets a wideout commit (anyone who makes a comparison to Mike Evans is likely insane). "This guy is Josh Reynolds" or "that guy looks like Josh Reynolds."
Ok, here you. Here is s guy who looks like Josh Reynolds, except he's faster. And that is saying quite a lot.
Coleman's a bit shorter than Reynolds, but he could easily be 6-foot-4 by the time he gets to A&M. He's a classic long strider, but he just blows past defenders. They can't keep up with him. But he's not just fast in a straight line; he can cut over the middle and retain that top level speed.
Coleman's vision is what scouts would call "plus-plus", or elite. He not only finds holes in the defense, but his ability to find the ball in flight is outstanding. He has tremendous body control and can out-leap just about anyone. His ability to know where he is on the field while adjusting to the pass is remarkable.
Coleman has a knack for the position that most receivers don't at this point in their careers. He knows how to slow down and sit in a zone to make himself an easier target for his quarterback, then takes off once he has the ball. He grabs the ball and doesn't let it get in on him. He does the little things well to go with his natural ability.
It would not be an overstatement to say that A&M is now loaded at receiver in the 2024 class. With Coleman, Gatling, Miller and Hornsby, the Aggies have four players who could contribute quickly in spite of a loaded depth chart ahead of them. And Coleman is likely the best of the bunch.