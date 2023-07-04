Coleman, a top 25 player in the nation, the best player in Alabama and the fourth-best wide receiver in the country according to Rivals.com, pulled an Independence Day surprise by committing to the Aggies. He is the highest-rated A&M commit to date and the fourth wide receiver -- the third to commit to the Aggies in the past week.

Coleman was considered by many to be destined for either Clemson or in-state Auburn earlier this spring, but a visit to College Station during spring practice started to change his mind. He returned several times, including for an official visit June 16-18.

While Coleman remained quiet about his intentions, sources told AggieYell.com that the A&M staff really liked their chances starting in April. Even though the high 4-star made official visits to Clemson, Auburn and LSU, the Aggies remained in front.

Coleman joins what is becoming one of A&M's best receiver recruiting classes in program history, along with fellow 4-stars Jaylan Hornsby, Dre'lon Mlller and Debron Gatling. He is the 16th commit in the Aggies' recruiting class and boosted the group into the top 10 overall, up to eighth.

With Coleman's commitment, the Aggies now have 13 4-star recruits committed. They also have players committed from Alabama, Louisiana, California, Florida, and Georgia, along with two each from Mississippi and New Jersey and six from in-state.

Coleman caught 31 passes for 542 yards (17.5 YPC) and 6 touchdowns last season.