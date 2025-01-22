Aggies add JMU defensive coordinator to coaching staff

The news, first reported by CBS Sports, reunites Hemphill with coach Mike Elko. The two worked together at Duke, where Hemphill served last the co-defensive coordinator under Elko. Hemphill’s role at A&M is still unknown at this point, but he could serve in a similar capacity with current defensive coordinator Jay Bateman.

James Madison had the best defense in the Sunbelt Conference this season and was one of the toughest to score on in the nation. They were a staggering +20 in turnover ratio, forcing a total of 29 for the season. The Dukes were in the top 10 nationally in turnovers forced, sacks, team passing efficiency defense, interceptions, fumbles recovered and defensive touchdowns.



