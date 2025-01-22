Published Jan 22, 2025
Aggies add JMU defensive coordinator to coaching staff
Mark Passwaters  •  AggieYell
Publisher
Twitter
@mbpRivals

Texas A&M is adding former James Madison defensive coordinator Lyle Hemphill to its staff.

The news, first reported by CBS Sports, reunites Hemphill with coach Mike Elko. The two worked together at Duke, where Hemphill served last the co-defensive coordinator under Elko. Hemphill’s role at A&M is still unknown at this point, but he could serve in a similar capacity with current defensive coordinator Jay Bateman.

James Madison had the best defense in the Sunbelt Conference this season and was one of the toughest to score on in the nation. They were a staggering +20 in turnover ratio, forcing a total of 29 for the season. The Dukes were in the top 10 nationally in turnovers forced, sacks, team passing efficiency defense, interceptions, fumbles recovered and defensive touchdowns.


James Madison's 2024 defensive rankings
CategoryStatsNational rankingSunbelt ranking

Scoring defese

20.5 PPG

21st

1st

Total defense

321.8 YPG

23rd

1st

Rushing defense

115.4 YPG

26th

1st

Passing defense

206.5 YPG

45th

4th

3rd down defense percentage

32.3%

12th

2nd

Red zone defense

79.4%

39th

2nd

First downs allowed

227

21st

1st

Team sacks

3.15/game

6th

1st

Team tackles for loss

7.1/game

18th

2nd

Interceptions

17

7th

1st

Fumble recoveries

12

6th

1st

Total turnovers

29

3rd

1st

Turnover +/-

+20

1st

1st

The Aggies will seek to improve after a disappointing performance defensively in 2024, as A&M was in the middle of the pack in nearly all categories. The Aggies were 35th in scoring defense and 63rd in total defense in spite of having potential first round draft picks Nic Scourton and Shemar Stewart and All-SEC selection Shemar Turner on its front line.