Aggies add nation's top DE as Sunday haul continues

Texas A&M's haul after beating LSU Saturday night is becoming memorable, as the Aggies have added the top defensive end in the 2026 recruiting class.

Jordan Carter joined teammate Aaron Gregory in committing to A&M. (Photo by Paul Strelow/Rivals.com)

Following the commitment of teammate and fellow 4-star Aaron Gregory, Douglasville (Ga.) Douglas County defensive end Jordan Carter committed to Texas A&M Sunday afternoon. He is currently the 10th-ranked player in the nation for the 2026 class according to Rivals.com, the number two player in Georgia and the nation's top strongside defensive end. Carter has a massive offer list, including scholarship offers from Georgia, LSU, Florida, Texas, Alabama, Auburn, Ohio State and Penn State. Before his visit to College Station yesterday in-state Georgia was considered the leader for Carter, but, like Gregory, the result and atmosphere Saturday night was enough to sway him into a commitment. A&M now has six 2026 commits, including four commits on the defensive side of the ball. Carter's commitment boosts A&M's class to second in the nation according to Rivals.com.

Analysis of A&M's newest commit