Aggies add nation's top DE as Sunday haul continues

Aggie owned and operated Personal Injury Attorneys serving victims injured anywhere in Texas
Suffering an injury or losing a loved one in an accident is difficult enough without having to deal with insurance companies and possible litigation. You need someone who will serve as your advocate and allow you time to heal both physically and emotionally. This is why you need a dedicated personal injury plaintiff attorney from Branch & Dhillon, P.C.
Texas A&M's haul after beating LSU Saturday night is becoming memorable, as the Aggies have added the top defensive end in the 2026 recruiting class.
Following the commitment of teammate and fellow 4-star Aaron Gregory, Douglasville (Ga.) Douglas County defensive end Jordan Carter committed to Texas A&M Sunday afternoon. He is currently the 10th-ranked player in the nation for the 2026 class according to Rivals.com, the number two player in Georgia and the nation's top strongside defensive end.
Carter has a massive offer list, including scholarship offers from Georgia, LSU, Florida, Texas, Alabama, Auburn, Ohio State and Penn State. Before his visit to College Station yesterday in-state Georgia was considered the leader for Carter, but, like Gregory, the result and atmosphere Saturday night was enough to sway him into a commitment.
A&M now has six 2026 commits, including four commits on the defensive side of the ball. Carter's commitment boosts A&M's class to second in the nation according to Rivals.com.
Analysis of A&M's newest commit
Carter would be the highest-ranked defensive end signee since Shemar Stewart in 2022, and they have a lot of similarities. Carter is now up to 6-foot-4 and 250 pounds, so he's well on his way to becoming similar to Stewart physically. He's already playing a similar style of game.
Carter plays with power. He's frequently too strong for opposing offensive linemen, just bull-rushing them straight into the backfield. He's got an outstanding first step, allowing him to get on offensive linemen before they're ready for him. He's got very good speed and extremely good lower body strength, making him even more difficult to handle.
He's got to work on some secondary moves, but in terms of a sheer force on the field, he's definitely one. He could be the next in the long line of quality Aggie defensive ends, following Myles Garrett, DeMarvin Leal, Stewart and Nic Scourton.