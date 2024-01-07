This transfer commitment and analysis is brought to you by Branch & Dhillon, P.C.!
Texas A&M was in dire need of some size at the defensive tackle spot, and got what they needed with the Saturday night commitment of former Wisconsin defensive lineman Rodas Johnson.
After losing Walter Nolen and Isaiah Raikes to the transfer portal and McKinnley Jackson to the NFL Draft, the Aggies found themselves shorthanded at a position that had been a strength just a few weeks before. That led them to pursue Johnson, who could have as many as two years left thanks to his 2020 Covid season.
Johnson has not missed a game in two seasons and racked up 19 tackles, 3 tackles for loss and half a sack this past year. He was statistically better in 2022, with 23 tackles, 6 TFL and a sack.
Johnson, who played both defensive end and defensive tackle at Wisconsin, has 50 tackles, 10 TFL and 2.5 sacks for his career.
What this means for the Aggies
It adds some size and experience in the middle, something they desperately needed. Even if Shemar Turner returns and sees more work inside, something that seems likely, a veteran presence at tackle was sorely needed. Johnson has played a lot of bigtime football and can help by taking some snaps along with younger players like DJ Hicks and Gabe Dindy.
Adding depth at defensive tackle again is a key task for A&M, but getting Johnson is a very good start in that direction.