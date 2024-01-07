After losing Walter Nolen and Isaiah Raikes to the transfer portal and McKinnley Jackson to the NFL Draft, the Aggies found themselves shorthanded at a position that had been a strength just a few weeks before. That led them to pursue Johnson, who could have as many as two years left thanks to his 2020 Covid season.

Johnson has not missed a game in two seasons and racked up 19 tackles, 3 tackles for loss and half a sack this past year. He was statistically better in 2022, with 23 tackles, 6 TFL and a sack.

Johnson, who played both defensive end and defensive tackle at Wisconsin, has 50 tackles, 10 TFL and 2.5 sacks for his career.