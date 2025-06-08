TE Prospect Evan Jacobson talks A&M Official Visit

Texas A&M made a strong impression this past weekend on one of their top tight end targets, Waukee (Ia.) 3-star Evan Jacobson, who took his official visit to College Station — and left feeling like it could be his future home.

“The weekend was amazing!” Jacobson told AggieYell.com. “A&M made a big move on me and it definitely felt like it could be home.”

While A&M rolled out the red carpet, it wasn’t just the facilities or schedule that stood out — it was the people.

“Some of the highlights were just the people. That was the biggest thing for me — everybody from the coaches to staff to players were awesome,” he said. “I felt like I could fit right into the tight ends room and was comfortable with everybody there.”

Jacobson also enjoyed some off-field bonding activities that helped him connect further with the team.

“Another highlight was the lake — it was pretty fun being able to tube and surf,” he added with a laugh.

But what may have made the biggest difference was the time spent with Head Coach Mike Elko.

“My relationships with the coaches only strengthened over this weekend,” Jacobson said. “The biggest one being with Coach Elko — just hearing his story and how it relates to my process really connected with me. Everything he said over the weekend related to me.”

Jacobson also mentioned a growing connection with tight ends coach James Ellsworth.

“I’ve had a great relationship with Coach Ellsworth, and being around him for a whole weekend improved that as well.”

With the visit now in the rearview mirror, Texas A&M appears to be sitting in a strong position.

“I feel that A&M has put themselves in a great spot after the visit,” Jacobson said. “I left with nothing unanswered.”