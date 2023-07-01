Hornsby, who plays for Winslow Township in Atco, N.J., keeps A&M's streak of landing talent from the Northeast intact. Defensive tackles coach Elijah Robinson has been particularly effective recruiting in his home state of New Jersey, helping A&M land the likes of Fadil Diggs, Isaiah Raikes and Chase Bisontis.

Hornsby's initial interest in A&M led him to visit this spring, a trip that helped push the Aggies to the top of his list past Penn State. During his official visit in mid-June, he told the coaching staff of his intent to commit to A&M, which they were happy to accept.

Last season, Hornsby caught 23 passes for 441 yards (19.2 YPC) and a pair of touchdowns. He chose the Aggies not only over the Nittany Lions, but Georgia, Notre Dame, Oregon, Michigan and many others.

Hornsby is A&M's 15th commit and the eighth in nine days. He is the third 4-star receiver to join the class, along with Debron Gatling and Dre'lon MIiller.

The Aggies now have commits from two players from New Jersey, two from Mississippi, one each from California, Louisiana, Georgia, Illinois and Florida. Twelve of the 15 commits are rated as 4-star prospects by Rivals.com.