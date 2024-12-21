Aggies add to 2026 haul with 4-star TE

Aggie owned and operated Personal Injury Attorneys serving victims injured anywhere in Texas​ Suffering an injury or losing a loved one in an accident is difficult enough without having to deal with insurance companies and possible litigation. You need someone who will serve as your advocate and allow you time to heal both physically and emotionally. This is why you need a dedicated personal injury plaintiff attorney from Branch & Dhillon, P.C.

Texas A&M has been working hard on filling out its 2025 roster with transfer additions, but they haven't stopped recruiting for 2026 in the meantime. On Saturday, they added to the nation's second-ranked class with the commitment of 4-star tight end Caleb Tafua.

Caleb Tafua committed to the Aggies over a number of elite programs. (Photo by Adam Gorney/Rivals.com)

Tafua, a native of Lakewood, Calif., committed to the Aggies over finalists Washington, USC and Cal. He also had offers from the likes of LSU, Penn State, Georgia, Alabama and Oregon. Tafua is the second tight end to commit to the Aggies, joining fellow 4-star Xavier Tiller, who committed to A&M on Nov. 4. He will join a tight end room that could include Theo Ohrstrom, Donovan Green, Micah Riley, Kiotti Armstrong and Eric Karner. A&M now has nine total commits for the 2026 class, including four on the offensive side of the ball. Seven of the nine commits are 4-star recruits.

Analysis of A&M's newest commit