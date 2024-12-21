Aggies add to 2026 haul with 4-star TE

Aggie owned and operated Personal Injury Attorneys serving victims injured anywhere in Texas
Texas A&M has been working hard on filling out its 2025 roster with transfer additions, but they haven't stopped recruiting for 2026 in the meantime. On Saturday, they added to the nation's second-ranked class with the commitment of 4-star tight end Caleb Tafua.
Tafua, a native of Lakewood, Calif., committed to the Aggies over finalists Washington, USC and Cal. He also had offers from the likes of LSU, Penn State, Georgia, Alabama and Oregon.
Tafua is the second tight end to commit to the Aggies, joining fellow 4-star Xavier Tiller, who committed to A&M on Nov. 4. He will join a tight end room that could include Theo Ohrstrom, Donovan Green, Micah Riley, Kiotti Armstrong and Eric Karner.
A&M now has nine total commits for the 2026 class, including four on the offensive side of the ball. Seven of the nine commits are 4-star recruits.
Analysis of A&M's newest commit
Tafua is a big target with off-the-charts athleticism. By now, we've all seen someone hurdle a defender; I've never seen a tight end do it, and nobody without a running start. Tafua does it twice in his junior season highlights.
Tafua is a little underweight for a tight and at 215 pounds, but he has plenty of time to put more weight on. I really wouldn't want him at 265 because he is a real mismatch in the passing game. He's not breathtakingly fast, but he's more than a match for linebackers and too big for safeties (as you can see a few bounce off him in these highlights).
Tafua has good hands, grabbing the ball well away from his body and pulling it in. He runs with bad intentions, knocking around defenders who try to tackle him. He's got great lower body strength, possibly from playing basketball and volleyball.
All Aggie tight ends need to be able to block, but I can see Tafua getting a lot of work in the slot as Tre Watson has this season. He could be a very dangerous part of the passing game, especially in second and third and medium situations.