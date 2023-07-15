Aggies add to remarkable 2024 WR haul
This commitment story and analysis is brought to you by Branch & Dhillon, P.C.!
Texas A&M's already imposing wide receiver class for 2024 got even faster Saturday with the commitment of Refugio 4-star Ernest Campbell.
Appropriately enough for the player who might be the fastest player in all of the 2024 class, A&M's recruitment of Campbell was a relatively quick one. The process went from a formal offer on March 16 to a commitment Saturday, taking less than four months.
The appeal of Campbell is that speed -- he ran a 10.22 100-meter dash to win the 2A state championship last year. When the Aggies began to focus on receivers with elite speed to go with their other targets, Campbell went to the top of the list almost immediately.
The Aggies were far from the only team interested in Refugio speedster; Oregon, Nebraska, Florida State, Texas Tech and Kansas were among the teams to offer him. Campbell took official visits to Nebraska, Texas Tech and Boston College after his June 2 official to A&M, but there was never really a sense that the Aggies' lead was threatened.
Campbell is the fifth wideout to join the 2024 class, along with Cam Coleman, Dre'lon Miller, Jaylon Hornsby and Debron Gatling. All five are 4-star commits, making this the best haul for A&M in the Rivals era and likely the nation's best for this recruiting cycle.
The Aggies now have 18 commits, including 11 on the offensive side of the ball. He is the eighth in-state recruit to join the recruiting class, which also has commits from Mississippi, New Jersey, Georgia, Florida, California, Illinois, Alabama and Louisiana.
Analysis of A&M's newest commit
The Aggies lost likely the fastest offensive player in America when Devon Achane left. If things go right, by next year they will have two of fastest offensive players in America in Jordan Anthony and Campbell.
There is no doubt that Campbell has blinding speed. If he runs a fly pattern, forget it. The corner isn't going to keep up with him and you'd better have help over the top or it's six.
But that isn't all Campbell can do. He's got elusiveness that is off the charts. He isn't just fast, he's quick (and there is a difference). He can hit a defender with a drop-step, cut and change direction in the blink of an eye. And, as you'd expect from a sprinter, he gets to top speed really fast.
But this isn't a guy who is a sprinter playing receiver; he's a legitimate pass catcher. He's got great vision, not only finding the ball in the air but reading a defense once he has the ball. He catches the ball away from his body and knows how to maneuver himself in between the defender and the football to be in the best position to make a catch.
The Aggies tried the short but fast receiver concept in 2013 with Quiv Gonzalez, but he was stiff and was a straight-line speedster. Campbell is a lot more than that. He's got outstanding "wiggle" and can do a lot more than run north-south. He may be small, but he's a legit 4-star receiver who will likely be an asset on special teams as well.