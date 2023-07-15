Appropriately enough for the player who might be the fastest player in all of the 2024 class, A&M's recruitment of Campbell was a relatively quick one. The process went from a formal offer on March 16 to a commitment Saturday, taking less than four months.

The appeal of Campbell is that speed -- he ran a 10.22 100-meter dash to win the 2A state championship last year. When the Aggies began to focus on receivers with elite speed to go with their other targets, Campbell went to the top of the list almost immediately.

The Aggies were far from the only team interested in Refugio speedster; Oregon, Nebraska, Florida State, Texas Tech and Kansas were among the teams to offer him. Campbell took official visits to Nebraska, Texas Tech and Boston College after his June 2 official to A&M, but there was never really a sense that the Aggies' lead was threatened.

Campbell is the fifth wideout to join the 2024 class, along with Cam Coleman, Dre'lon Miller, Jaylon Hornsby and Debron Gatling. All five are 4-star commits, making this the best haul for A&M in the Rivals era and likely the nation's best for this recruiting cycle.

The Aggies now have 18 commits, including 11 on the offensive side of the ball. He is the eighth in-state recruit to join the recruiting class, which also has commits from Mississippi, New Jersey, Georgia, Florida, California, Illinois, Alabama and Louisiana.