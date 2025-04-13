Weekend Wrap, sponsored by Crystal Creek Partners

Owned by two Texas Aggie lettermen, Crystal Creek Partners specializes in commercial and residential real estate properties in the College Station area. Their properties are all custom newer construction in prime locations, including homes in The Estates of College Station and Commercial Spaces in South College Station’s Tower Point and Tower Center. If you’re looking for a single-family home for 4 students or flexible space for your growing business, reach out to Crystal Creek Partners to learn more.Crystal Creek Partners is looking to expand their property portfolio in the College Station area to include additional student rentals and VRBO properties. If you are interested in selling a property, we’d love to talk . Doug Brown, an owner in Crystal Creek Partners, is also an acclaimed real estate agent with Compass Realty specializing in The Woodlands, Tomball, Magnolia, and Montgomery markets. He is also well versed in the Bryan/College Station market if you are looking to find the perfect game day second home or investment property.For more information, Email doug@tammyhendricksteam.com You can also check out their newest vacation property in College Station here.

Baseball makes history with incredible comeback Saturday

Kaeden Kent's grand slam ended a game unlike any in baseball history. (Texas A&M Athletics)

Texas A&M had already won the series against South Carolina after winning Friday and Saturday, but Sunday's game will be the one baseball fans will remember for a very long time. The Aggies (20-15, 6-9 SEC) walked off South Carolina 8-7 Thursday night on a home run by DH Caden Sorrell in the bottom of the 10th, making a winner of Weston Moss (4-2). Friday was never in doubt, as A&M blasted the Gamecocks 17-0 in seven innings as catcher Bear Harrison homered, doubled and drove in seven runs while shortstop Kaeden Kent had three hits, including a home run, and drove in four more. That set the stage for Saturday's matchup, the likes of which has never been seen before. The Gamecocks jumped all over A&M starter Myles Patton and led 12-2 going into the bottom of the sixth. Pinch hittter Jamal George led off the inning with a double and scored on a groundout by centerfielder Jace LaViolette, keeping the Aggies alive. A&M inched closer in the bottom of the seventh, with first baseman Blake Binderup's two-run shot to make it 12-5. With reliever Brad Rudis holding the Gamecocks off the scoreboard with three innings of one-hit ball, the Aggies scratched closer on a two-run double in the bottom of the eighth to make it 12-7. South Carolina failed to score in the top of the ninth against Rudis and Caden McCoy (2-1), setting the stage for what could be the most amazing comeback in the history of the sport. The Aggies loaded the bases with nobody out for pinch hitter Hayden Schott, who promptly lined a 2-1 pitch 418 feet over the wall in left center field for a grand slam to cut the South Carolina lead to 12-11. After retiring right fielder Terrence Kiel II on a groundout, reliever Caleb Jones gave up a single to LaViolette. He then struck out third baseman Wyatt Henseler, but then walked Sorrell and Harrison in eight pitches, loading the bases again. That brought Kent to the plate, and he crushed a 2-1 pitch down the line in right for the second grand slam of the inning and a 15-12 win. The 10-run rally was the largest in Olsen Field history and the biggest for the program since at least 1974, but that just starts to cut the surface on this one. There is no record of two grand slams being hit in the bottom of the ninth inning to win a game, ever, in either Major League Baseball or the collegiate ranks. The odds of it occurring were estimated by the Grok AI platform as being between one and two billion to one. Since the formation of the National League in 1876, there have been between 670,000 and 725,000 baseball games played at the major league and college levels without Saturday's result occurring, meaning it has happened one time in 149 years.

Bucky picks up first two transfers

With the dead period for college basketball visits ending Friday, new A&M coach Bucky McMillan added two new players to the Aggie roster while keeping one of the team's signees. McMillan -- who also threw out the first pitch at Thursday's baseball game and Friday's softball game -- was able to keep combo guard Jeremiah Green from reopening his recruitment. A consensus 4-star recruit, Green's attacking style could be a good fit for McMillan's up-tempo offense. On Saturday, McMillan picked up the commitment of former North Alabama point guard Jacari Lane, who was in high demand. Lane was second in the Atlantic Sun conference in scoring last year, averaging 17.3 points per game while shooting 42.3% from the floor and nearly 40% from 3-point range. Lane was a two-time first team All-ASUN selection, as well as the conference's freshman of the year and Sixth Man of the Year in 2022-23. On Sunday, the Aggies added former Kansas forward Zach Clemence, a native of San Antonio. A former top 50 recruit, the 6-foot-11, 230-pound Clemence was expected to play an expanded role in the Kansas rotation this season after averaging about five minutes a game in the 2021-22 and 2022-23 seasons and redshirting in 2023-24. A groin injury altered those plans, however, and Clemence was limited to just eight games early in the season. Highly regarded as a shooter who could run the floor in high school, Clemence averaged 1.7 PPG while shooting 36.1% from the floor at KU.

Softball sweeps No. 6 LSU, makes claim for No. 1

No. 3 Texas A&M pushed its record to 37-5 and 11-3 in SEC play with an impressive three-game sweep of No. 6 LSU at Davis Diamond this weekend. The Aggies jumped out to a 3-0 lead in the bottom of the first Friday thanks to a three-run homer by Designated Player Mac Barbara, but the Tigers jumped on A&M ace Emiley Kennedy (13-3) for five runs in the top of the second. The Aggies tied things up with a couple of runs of their own in the bottom half of the inning, then broke the game open with seven unanswered runs in the fourth, fifth and sixth innings. Kennedy gave up two more unearned runs in the top of the seventh but went the distance, throwing 146 pitches and striking out five. In spite of her work Friday night, Kennedy was called on again Saturday to stabilize the Aggie pitching staff in what was another shootout. A&M jumped out to a 7-0 lead in the first, courtesy of three bases loaded walks, a bases-clearing double from left fielder Kramer Eschete and an RBI single by third baseman Kennedy Powell. But LSU hit back for five runs in the top of the third, chasing pitchers Sydney Lessentine and Grace Sparks in the process. Kate Munnerlyn threw 1 2/3 innings of scorless ball before Kennedy entered in the fifth. LSU would score a pair of unearned runs to cut the Aggie lead to 8-7, but A&M tacked on another run while Kennedy closed out the game to move her record to 14-3. Sunday's game was a lower-scoring affair, but another close game. The game was scoreless until the bottom of the fourth, when second baseman KK Dement hit a three-run shot to put the Aggies on top. A&M added another run in the fifth on a sacrifice fly from Amari Harper, which was enough for the Aggie pitching staff. Emily Leavitt (4-0) threw four innings of one-hit ball, followed by Munnerlyn, who added a scoreless inning of her own. The last two innings were handled by -- you guessed it -- Kennedy, who gave up three hits and a run, but struck out a pair to pick up her first save of the season. The senior All-American threw a total of 231 pitches over the three games. While A&M picked up the sweep of the No. 6 team in the nation, No. 1 Texas lost two out of three to No. 5 Tennessee and No. 2 Oklahoma has split its first two games with No. 22 Alabama with the rubber match coming Monday. As a result, the Aggies have a chance to be the number one team in the nation when the new rankings come out.

Women's tennis makes it four SEC championships in a row with epic win over Georgia