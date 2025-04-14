Spring update: OL

AggieYell.com's look at the 2025 Texas A&M football team during spring practice continues with the offensive line.
Returning players
Senior left tackle Trey Zuhn
Junior left guard Chase Bisontis
Redshirt junior center Mark Nabou
Senior right guard Ar'maj Reed-Adams (not participating this spring as he rehabs an injury from last season)
Redshirt senior right tackle Dametrious Crownover
Redshirt senior right tackle Deuce Fatheree
Senior center Koli Faaiu
Redshirt freshman guard Papa Ahfua
Redshirt freshman guard Blake Ivy
Redshirt freshman tackle Robert Bourdon
Redshirt guard/center Ashton Funk
Incoming freshmen
Spring goals
• Possibly determine backups at the guard positions
• Re-start competition for center job
• Get a prolonged look at Bourdon at left tackle
• Cross-train at different positions
• Stay healthy
The spotlight's on...
Bourdon. A strange choice, you say? Well, look at it like this: the Aggies not only need a backup for 2025, they need a starting left tackle for 2026. Bourdon was thought of so highly by offensive line coach Adam Cushing and head coach Mike Elko that they immediately worked to flip him from Duke when they arrived at A&M -- and they didn't do that with anyone else. They did it because they thought he was an SEC-caliber tackle. This is a huge opportunity for him to prove that.
Analysis
While they were a long way from great last year, the 2024 offensive line was still lightyears better than the 2023 version. They return all five starters and their two most important reserves, so there is very little reason they should not be one of the best lines in the nation this year.
The left side of the line is elite, with Trey Zuhn and Chase Bisontis. Mark Nabou looks like he has the edge in the competition to start at center, and the absence of Reed-Adams this spring gives players like Ivy, Funk and Ahfua a chance to work with the starters. Crownover, who took a major step forward last year, and Fatheree return at right tackle.
Besides avoiding injuries, the big issue for this group is determining who will back up at left tackle and the two guard spots. Bourdon is first up behind Zuhn at left tackle, though Fatheree could shift there if need be. If they decide they need to look at someone else, Rogers may get the call.
Ahfua and Ivy seem to have the edge for the backup job spots, but Faaiu and Funk have the ability to make things interesting. Hopefully, they can be solid enough to let the new arrivals develop without any pressure.
Projected depth chart
LT:
Zuhn
Bourdon
LG:
Bisontis
Ahfua
C:
Nabou
Faaiu
RG:
Reed-Adams
Ivy
RT:
Crownover
Fatheree