Spring update: OL

Bourdon. A strange choice, you say? Well, look at it like this: the Aggies not only need a backup for 2025, they need a starting left tackle for 2026. Bourdon was thought of so highly by offensive line coach Adam Cushing and head coach Mike Elko that they immediately worked to flip him from Duke when they arrived at A&M -- and they didn't do that with anyone else. They did it because they thought he was an SEC-caliber tackle. This is a huge opportunity for him to prove that.

While they were a long way from great last year, the 2024 offensive line was still lightyears better than the 2023 version. They return all five starters and their two most important reserves, so there is very little reason they should not be one of the best lines in the nation this year.

The left side of the line is elite, with Trey Zuhn and Chase Bisontis. Mark Nabou looks like he has the edge in the competition to start at center, and the absence of Reed-Adams this spring gives players like Ivy, Funk and Ahfua a chance to work with the starters. Crownover, who took a major step forward last year, and Fatheree return at right tackle.

Besides avoiding injuries, the big issue for this group is determining who will back up at left tackle and the two guard spots. Bourdon is first up behind Zuhn at left tackle, though Fatheree could shift there if need be. If they decide they need to look at someone else, Rogers may get the call.

Ahfua and Ivy seem to have the edge for the backup job spots, but Faaiu and Funk have the ability to make things interesting. Hopefully, they can be solid enough to let the new arrivals develop without any pressure.