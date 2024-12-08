Aggies Battle Past Tech in First Meeting Since 2012

Chad Cross, a DFW native, began his career in the roofing industry in 1996. Out of a desire to provide quality and excellence in customer service, Chad launched his own company, CLC Roofing, Inc. in 1999. Chad is a second-generation Aggie, a member of the Class of ‘94 and was a member of the Corps of Cadets Squadron 12. Chad is married to wife Lynee ‘95 and they have 3 Aggie sons: Cade ‘22, Carson ‘25 and Chase ‘27. Chad enjoys playing golf, reading, watching sports and spending time with family at their home in Southlake, Texas. As multi-sport season ticket holders, Chad and Lynee are blessed to spend a lot of time in Aggieland attending Aggie sports events.Chad has more than 25 years of experience in the roofing industry, including sales, project management, manufacturer representation, as well as catastrophe adjusting. Chad and his team at CLC Roofing, Inc. strive to make sure clients just like you receive the level of excellence in service and workmanship that you deserve! For your roofing needs, contact Chad Cross at (972) 304-4431 or info@clcroofing.com and mention Aggieyell.com.

Wade Taylor scored 19 points, Jace Carter added 16 and the Aggies (8-2) were able to ward off repeated Red Raider comeback attempts to win 72-67 before a heavily Tech-favoring crowd at Dickies Arena. Tech (7-2) shot 45% from the field and made 12 of 31 three-point attempts, but A&M forced 18 turnovers and pulled down 18 offensive rebounds to the Red Raiders' nine.

The Aggies jumped out to a 13-2 lead in the first five minutes, but Tech started clawing back on the back of KJ Overton, who hit four threes in his first five attempts. A&M was able to push their lead to as much as 11 behind the sharp shooting of an unlikely source: Carter, who came into the game averaging just 3.9 points a game and an anemic 2-18 from three-point range. He turned those stats on their head, hitting his first four shots, including three straight corner three-pointers, on his way to 13 first half points.

But Tech hit three three-pointers in the final 50 seconds of the half to cut A&M's halftime lead to 34-31. The Red Raiders quickly tied the game to start the second half with a three from Chance McMillan (23 points), then took their first lead with 18:22 remaining. Tech would push their lead to as much as five with just under 14 minutes to go before A&M found their footing.

The game would quickly flip in A&M's favor with an 9-0 run in just one minute, 14 seconds. Forward Henry Coleman (5 points, 5 rebounds) cut the Tech lead to 52-51 with 8:08 to go, then guard Zhuric Phelps (12 points) hit a three to put A&M back on top. While the ball was in the air, Overton closelined Carter and drew a flagrant foul, giving A&M two free throws and the ball. Carter made one of two free throws, then Coleman was fouled on the next possession and he made one of two shots.

The Aggies then forced another turnover, but Coleman's contested shot missed badly. Carter, however, grabbed the offensive rebound and laid it back in to put the Aggies up 58-52 with 6:55 to go in the game.

A&M built its lead back up to eight with just over five minutes left on a basket by Phelps, but Tech ripped off a 6-0 run in just a minute and 10 seconds to make it 60-58. Taylor took over from there, making a driving basket high off the glass to put the Aggies back up four; the All-SEC point guard then hit another jumper to put A&M up 64-58 with 2:32 remaining.

The Aggies would hold Tech scoreless for more than three minutes down the stretch, but McMillan broke that dry spell with a three with 50 seconds remaining. Taylor and Coleman then sunk four straight free throws to make it 68-61 with 14 seconds left, but Tech hit another quick three to extend the game. Solomon Washington (8 points) and Taylor hit another four free throws to finish A&M's scoring, but a three by McMillan in the final seconds kept the game interesting until the end.



