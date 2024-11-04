Chad Cross, a DFW native, began his career in the roofing industry in 1996. Out of a desire to provide quality and excellence in customer service, Chad launched his own company, CLC Roofing, Inc. in 1999. Chad is a second-generation Aggie, a member of the Class of ‘94 and was a member of the Corps of Cadets Squadron 12. Chad is married to wife Lynee ‘95 and they have 3 Aggie sons: Cade ‘22, Carson ‘25 and Chase ‘27. Chad enjoys playing golf, reading, watching sports and spending time with family at their home in Southlake, Texas. As multi-sport season ticket holders, Chad and Lynee are blessed to spend a lot of time in Aggieland attending Aggie sports events.Chad has more than 25 years of experience in the roofing industry, including sales, project management, manufacturer representation, as well as catastrophe adjusting. Chad and his team at CLC Roofing, Inc. strive to make sure clients just like you receive the level of excellence in service and workmanship that you deserve! For your roofing needs, contact Chad Cross at (972) 304-4431 or info@clcroofing.com and mention Aggieyell.com.





In a remarkable collapse, the Aggies failed to make a basket over the final four minutes, 52 seconds and only made one of their last 10 shots. UCF, on the other hand, finished with a 12-1 run over the last three minutes, 42 seconds.

It was almost a repeat of the end of the first half, where only scored four points in the final four minutes, 16 seconds to allow UCF to erase an eight-point deficit and tie the game at 29 at intermission.

After Jace Carter scored a layup with six minutes, 24 seconds left, A&M had a 56-45 lead. Even though UCF was in the midst of a scoring drought of their own, they began to whittle away at the Aggie lead at the free throw line as A&M committed one foul after another.

UCF cut the Aggie lead to six with five minutes, six seconds remaining before Wade Taylor hit a long three-pointer to extend the lead back to nine. Newcomer Pharrel Payne gave A&M another eight-point lead with four minutes to go, but would foul out shortly thereafter. He would be followed to the bench by fellow forward Andersson Garcia, who also fouled out.

Taylor would make one of two free throws with two minutes, 13 seconds to go to give A&M a 61-56 lead, but that would be their final points of the night. UCF closed on an 8-0 run with two dunks and — appropriately — four free throws.

UCF would make 22 of 31 free throw attempts on the night, while the Aggies made just 8 of 14.

A&M wasted a strong debut from Payne, who scored 15 points and added six rebounds in 22 minutes of play. Taylor scored 13 points, but only hit four of 15 shots and missed one of his two free throw attempts.

The Aggies had 13 more shots from the field than the Knights, but only shot 36.5% from the field. Three-point shooting was again an issue, as the Aggies made seven of 23. Taylor and newcomer CJ Wilcher had six of the seven, with Jace Carter adding the other.

UCF did not shoot well from the floor either, making 17 of 50 shots from the field (34%) and 8 of 26 from beyond the arc (31%). But they made 71% of their 31 free throw attempts, a disparity that was the difference in the game.