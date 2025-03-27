AggieYell Mailbag, sponsored by Tipton Auto Group

Tipton Auto Group in Brownsville is Aggie owned and operated, and they can help you with your new or used car needs anywhere in Texas. Check them out at TiptonFordBrownsville.com , or call (956)350-5600!

Biggest competition in spring football?

A: Good question.

Let’s take a look at a few:

Defensive end — just one, because Cashius Howell has the other. So it’ll likely be between Deyon Hayes, TJ Searcy and Solomon Williams. But there will be a lot of rotating.

Defensive tackle — They need to fill out the two-deep. Three guys who can reasonably be placed there now are DJ Hicks, Albert Regis and Tyler Onyedim. That leaves a spot for Dealyn Evans, Jadon Scarlett, Landon Rink, BJ Sanders and Chace Sims to fight for.

Cornerback — Dezz Ricks vs. Julian Humphrey for the start opposite Will Lee.

There will be competition for backup jobs at all receiver positions and on the offensive line. Deuce Fatheree is really the only guy who is set to have one of those, and he’s the swing tackle (and can play right guard, apparently).

How fast do you think Buzz will move in getting new players.

(Richard23)

A: Two things on that one: Nobody’s really moved to get any players yet; both players and teams are sort of figuring out their options. And, as for Buzz…let’s see where he is next week.

Q: Based on your early observations, can you make any comparisons of who the new WRs remind you of? Size, hands, speed, route running… (98 Percenter)

A: Can’t say much on hands and very little on route-running, because we just haven’t seen that much. But I’ll give it a go.

KC Concepcion — Christian Kirk. This is the easiest comparison of the bunch. They’re almost identical in terms of size, and both have the seem assets: well above average speed, excellent elusiveness and the ability to find holes in defenses.

Mario Craver — Let’s get into the wayback machine and go with former Southwest Texas star and member of the Washington Redskins’ “Posse,” Ricky Sanders.

“Where’s Ricky Sanders?” — Ronald Reagan

Craver is a little shorter (1 inch) than Sanders, but he has a similar ability to explode off the line of scrimmage and very smoothly run his routes.

Jonah Wilson — Josh Reynolds. I’m not saying Wilson is going to be similar to Reynolds in terms of production, though A&M would do 1,000 Hosannahs if he was. But they’re identical in height.

Kelshaun Johnson — (I’m gonna burn for this one) DeVonta Smith. Smith is allegedly 6 foot and 170 pounds; Johnson is 5-foot-11 and 165 pounds. But they both have supreme straight line speed as well, so that makes the comparison an easy one. The more I see of this guy, the more I think he’ll make an impact this year.

TK Norman — EZ Nwachukwu. Just in terms of size.

Q: Given your comments about the fragmented fanbase and how they affect overall expectations an underlying theme is money, its influence, and it's abundance (or lack thereof). Do you see personnel contracts changing at this school and across the country to reduce the amount of dead money that athletic departments would be committed to. It seems the agents of coaches have acquired too much control in the process. The agents have done well to leverage the emotional state of an AD/fanbase and we agree to contracts that are not favorable to the school. (ABell)

A: No, I don’t. Because if they try that alone, nobody would come here. And there will always be universities who would intentionally screw up the process to their advantage. Further, I think that would be a textbook case of collusion and a massive lawsuit waiting to happen.

Q: Last year spring practice vs this year's spring practice........Elko took control last year of the Jimbo mess, occasionally mentioned that, and tried to navigate with what he had as he tried to change the culture and the offenses/defenses. He has had a year to analyze and digest the team's strengths and weaknesses. Outside of personnel, what do you see that has changed or evolved about the team and coaches? Where do you see improvements? (DentonAg80)

A: I don’t see as much very basic teaching going on. They seem acceptable in terms of regular stuff, with the possible exception of the secondary. At his presser on Wednesday, Elko said that they’ve gotten to the 300 level of 400 level stuff (more advanced, for those of you who don’t remember the college comparison he’s making) much faster.

Q: Money has always driven influence at A&M and frankly elsewhere. From the board of regents, athletics, foundation, facility and college naming, advisory councils etc., all are populated by significant contributors out of a love for A&M and influence. How can an AD / Head Coach ever function effectively in such an environment where all significant contributors believe they deserve a say? (Aggie1983)

A: It’s tough, and that’s why elite ADs are always in demand. Two things have to happen: the AD has to have a vision and the guts to implement it, and he has to have the ability to have others buy in. It’s no easy task.

Q: How much good or harm do you think a recruiting reporter can do with a recruit?

It seems you and Landyn, and Fletch and Courtney have had good relationships with recruits.

I know several years ago a reporter following Aggie Sports may have cost us a recruit by being too aggressive.

Do you think a reporter can be a problem (or potentially an asset) in today's recruiting process? (Reckless75)

A: Definitely. There’s a lot of conversations that go on behind closed doors, and some are intended to stay that way. But if you get someone who is just all about themselves and thinks being first is better than being right and being infamous is just as good as being famous, then you’re going to have recruits who get burned. It doesn’t happen a lot, but it does happen. So if you’re willing to provide unvarnished information to a recruit and be honest with them, you can be an asset. If you do it the other way, you can be a problem and you probably won’t be on the beat much longer.

Q: I probably missed this, but does Earley's contract have any sort of buyout or guaranteed pay term?

A: Probably, but not a huge amount.

Do you think the players feel any responsibility for getting the team in this situation? (Rick77)

A: they should.

Q: Tell us about Shane Calhoun. (H273)

A: Caught 63 balls for 594 receiving yards and six touchdowns in four seasons at East Carolina and three for 59 at A&M. His longest, by far, was in the bowl game — a 36-yarder that was his career long. Used primarily as a blocker, but had several drops as a receiver. Never had more than 202 yards receiving in a season and his output usually came in single game outbursts — for instance, eight of his 18 catches and 114 of his 190 yards came in one game in 2021. He had an incredible Pro Day today. But teams need to contrast that with the film.