Class: Redshirt junior

Height/Weight: 6-foot-6, 325 pounds

2022 stats: Played in 5 games, starting 2, before suffering a season-ending knee injury

One of the roughest injuries in a season filled with them was the one suffered by Moko against Mississippi State. The Australian was just coming into his own and was on the verge of locking down the left guard job when he tore his ACL. At that point, a struggling line got even worse.

This year, he returns to find a younger incumbent, Kam Dewberry, ahead of him. He's practiced at both left guard and right guard, but he may be a year away from getting back in the starting lineup barring injury.