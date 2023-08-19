Aggies by the numbers: #66, Jordan Spasojevic-Moko
AggieYell.com's series on members of the 2023 Texas A&M football team continues with offensive lineman Jordan Spasojevic-Moko, who will wear #66.
Class: Redshirt junior
Height/Weight: 6-foot-6, 325 pounds
2022 stats: Played in 5 games, starting 2, before suffering a season-ending knee injury
One of the roughest injuries in a season filled with them was the one suffered by Moko against Mississippi State. The Australian was just coming into his own and was on the verge of locking down the left guard job when he tore his ACL. At that point, a struggling line got even worse.
This year, he returns to find a younger incumbent, Kam Dewberry, ahead of him. He's practiced at both left guard and right guard, but he may be a year away from getting back in the starting lineup barring injury.
Projected role
Backup left guard.