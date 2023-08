Class: Freshman

Height/Weight: 6-foot-6, 320 pounds

2022 stats (at Ramsey, N.J., Don Bosco Prep): 4-star recruit according to Rivals.com

Bisontis has been one of the big surprises of the offseason, quickly moving into the starting lineup at right tackle this spring and staying there. Even with Deuce Fatheree back from injury, Bisontis hasn't budged. He's been praised repeatedly by the coaches for his performance, and at this point it looks more likely than not that he'll be in the starting lineup in two weeks.