Class: Redshirt junior

Height/Weight: 6-foot-4, 315 pounds

2022 stats: Played in 6 games, starting four

For the second consecutive year, Ogunbiyi started the season as the starting left guard in 2022. He rotated with Jordan Moko, except when he made an emergency start at left tackle against Alabama that was a disaster. But Ogunbiyi fell to a knee injury shortly after Moko did, ending his season prematurely. This summer, he's taken snaps exclusively at left tackle, but Deuce Fatheree is now in that mix along with Trey Zuhn. With two weeks to go before the season starts, exactly what role Ogunbiyi will have is up in the air.