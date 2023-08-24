Class: Freshman

Height/Weight: 6-foot-8, 320 pounds

2022 stats (at Smithson Valley High School): District 12-5A Offensive Line MVP; Army All-American; 4-star recruit according to Rivals.com

The first member of the 2024 recruiting class, Thomasson committed to A&M on July 31, 2021, and never wavered. A mid-term enrollee, he got plenty of work with the second team at left tackle during the spring, but has been bumped back as other players returned from injuries. The coaching staff is high on his future, and he could be a starter on the left side in a couple of seasons. For the first time in a while, the Aggies have the luxury of allowing most of their young linemen to mature -- injuries permitting, of course.