Class: Redshirt freshman

Height/Weight: 6-foot-3, 300 pounds

2022 stats: redshirted

A knee injury suffered in the Under Armour All-American game cost Dindy the 2022 season, but he has returned to full health this year. He was quiet for much of the spring and summer, but reportedly had a great final scrimmage. Blessed with great physical gifts, it may be only a matter of time before he becomes an impact player -- if further injuries can be avoided.