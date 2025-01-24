Friday TIDBITS, sponsored by Paul Cleveland State Farm

Wade Taylor returns to action, Von Miller makes a game-changing play and much more in the Weekend Wrap!
AY talked with 2027 4-star defensive end Zane Rowe about his weekend visit to Texas A&M.
Texas A&M forced 18 LSU turnovers and took over the game with a 10-0 second half run en route to a 68-57 victory.
Wade Taylor is back for the Aggies as No. 11 Texas A&M faces LSU. Follow the game with AY here.
Does Texas A&M need to worry about other schools poaching commits from Georgia like Jordan Carter? Find out here!
Wade Taylor returns to action, Von Miller makes a game-changing play and much more in the Weekend Wrap!
AY talked with 2027 4-star defensive end Zane Rowe about his weekend visit to Texas A&M.
Texas A&M forced 18 LSU turnovers and took over the game with a 10-0 second half run en route to a 68-57 victory.