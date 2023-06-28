Class: Redshirt sophomore

Height/Weight: 5-foot-10, 185 pounds

2022 stats: 9 tackles, 1 forced fumble in 4 games (2 starts)

Last season turned out to be a disaster for Harmon, who struggled before suffering a season-ending injury just against Mississippi State. That led to the emergence of some of the freshmen corners and the mess that came with them.

Harmon had surgery before the season was even over, but wasn't able to do much this spring. He'll return this summer looking for a rotation spot at corner with only Tyreek Chappell and Tony Grimes truly locks. With his experience and ability to play solid man coverage when healthy, Harmon should have a shot to retain his role as a regular.