Aggies by the numbers: A&M hopes for a healthy Deuce Harmon in 2023
AggieYell.com's series on members of the 2023 Texas A&M football team continues with cornerback Deuce Harmon.
Class: Redshirt sophomore
Height/Weight: 5-foot-10, 185 pounds
2022 stats: 9 tackles, 1 forced fumble in 4 games (2 starts)
Last season turned out to be a disaster for Harmon, who struggled before suffering a season-ending injury just against Mississippi State. That led to the emergence of some of the freshmen corners and the mess that came with them.
Harmon had surgery before the season was even over, but wasn't able to do much this spring. He'll return this summer looking for a rotation spot at corner with only Tyreek Chappell and Tony Grimes truly locks. With his experience and ability to play solid man coverage when healthy, Harmon should have a shot to retain his role as a regular.
Projected role
In the rotation at cornerback.