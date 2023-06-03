Class: Junior

Height/Weight: 5-foot-9, 200 pounds

2022 stats: 36 carries, 200 yards (5.6 YPC)

Like many Aggies, 2022 was a rough year that ended well for Daniels. He struggled to find playing time as LJ Johnson and Le'Veon Moss got more snaps through most of the season, but down the stretch, it was Daniels who backed up Devon Achane. The result was a minimal dropoff -- in fact, both Daniels and Achane averaged 5.6 yards a carry. His performance was good enough that he got the first team snaps to begin the spring and stayed there throughout. He won't have to wait for serious playing time in 2023.